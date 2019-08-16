HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – From 2011 to 2016, Hickory was a mainstay as District Ten Champion. Since that time, the Hornets have suffered back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in eleven years.
After one of the area’s top coaches, Bill Brest, stepped down last December, a new era of Hickory football is being ushered in…with Bill Dungee taking over the program.
Watch the video to hear the preseason thoughts of Hickory Head Coach Bill Dungee, who is entering his first year heading up the program.
2 minutes with Hickory Head Coach Bill Dungee
