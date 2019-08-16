2 minutes with Hickory Head Coach Bill Dungee

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) - From 2011 to 2016, Hickory was a mainstay as District Ten Champion. Since that time, the Hornets have suffered back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 11 years.

"Last year was unacceptable. For sure. 2-7 is just unacceptable," said senior running back Hunter Stoots.

The disappointment from last year has fueled the team heading into the 2019 campaign.