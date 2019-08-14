YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2018 season was one to remember at Youngstown East. The Golden Bears posted their first winning record since 2007. They also advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, before falling to eventual state finalist Girard.
East returns just one starter in 2019, after six key players left the program to play at Chaney.
Watch the video to hear the preseason thoughts of East Head Coach Brian Marrow, who is entering his third year heading up the program.
2 minutes with East Head Coach Brian Marrow
