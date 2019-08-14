2 minutes with East Head Coach Brian Marrow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The 2018 season was one to remember at Youngstown East. The Golden Bears posted their first winning record since 2007. They also advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years before falling to eventual state finalist Girard.

"It's a drive because it's really that gut feeling that we didn't accomplish what we wanted to, our main goal," said Head Coach Brian Marrow. "A lot of people didn't expect us to get there and we really fell short of our goal, which is making it to the state championship."