Hear from the Thiel head coach as the Tomcats get set to open the season on Sept. 7

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Thiel College football team is set to open their 2019 season in just over a week on Sept. 7.

The Tomcats enter the year with a new head coach in Mike Winslow, a Thiel College and Reynolds High School grad.

Winslow returns to the program after being the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Albright College.

He got his coaching career started at Thiel as an assistant coach.

Watch the video above to hear from Coach Winslow on the upcoming season.