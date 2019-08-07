2 minutes with Bob Spaite: Columbiana coach previews season ahead for Clippers

The veteran head coach says this loaded Clippers team has the most size and skill he's ever had

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Head coach Bob Spaite is entering his 26th year at the helm of the Clippers, returning with one of his most talented and experienced teams yet.

Columbiana captured a share of the EOAC Title in 2018 with a 6-4 record, but still missed out on the playoffs. This year, Spaite returns with a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, including 16 seniors who will lead the group.

The spread offense is run by senior Jakob Cross, who will make everything go for the Clippers. After giving up 20 points per game last year, the defense will hope to improve on that number with more physicality up front.

Watch the video above for Coach Spaite’s full outlook on the 2019 campaign.