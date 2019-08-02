2 minutes with Austintown Fitch Head Coach Jon Elliot

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch must replace seven First-Team All-League performers from last year. The Falcons have not had a losing season since 2007. The season gets underway this fall with a trip to Erie to take on the Royals on August 30.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Erie

Sept. 6 – Ursuline

Sept. 13 – at GlenOak

Sept. 20 – at Harding

Sept. 27 – Benedictine

Oct. 4 – Massillon

Oct. 11 – Bishop Hartley

Oct. 18 – McDowell

Oct. 25 – at Boardman

Nov. 1 – at Cardinal Mooney



Watch the video to hear the thoughts of Interim Head Coach Jon Elliot heading into the 2019 campaign.