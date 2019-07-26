2 minutes with Andy Hake: Western Reserve coach excited for season ahead with senior-laden team

Hake returns 20 seniors with a loaded group up front and many of the key skill players on offense

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Head Coach Andy Hake has won 95 games in the past ten years with the Blue Devils but his team narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season.

Hake is now entering his 11th season at the helm in Berlin Center and says with a record 60 players out, his team has more depth than ever.

The Blue Devils have an experienced group of 20 seniors back to lead this team, which returns basically all of their linemen up front.

Reserve is also returning most of its key skill players from a year ago.

Watch the video above for Coach Hake’s impressions on his team heading into the 2019 campaign in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.