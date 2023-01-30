COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest Associated Press girls high school basketball poll was released on Monday.

Two local teams have cracked the Top 10 in their respective divisions.

Canfield is ranked No. 6 in Division II, while Springfield is tied with Convoy Crestview at No. 10 in Division IV.

The following is the complete poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. West Clermont (5) 20-0 141 2

2. Mason (7) 18-1 134 1

3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 18-1 108 3

4. Marysville (1) 18-1 87 5

5. Olmsted Falls 16-3 74 4

6. Pickerington Cent. (1) 15-4 72 7

7. Cin. Princeton 17-2 54 6

8. Oxford Talawanda 18-0 45 10

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 41 NR

10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 36 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 27. Rocky River Magnificat 25. Dublin Coffman 18.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 17-3 114 1

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 16-2 113 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0 100 3

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2 93 5

5. Alliance Marlington 16-2 80 4

6. Canfield (3) 16-1 77 8

7. Copley 19-1 76 6

8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0 45 7

9. Hamilton Badin (1) 17-2 44 9

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Waynesville 16. Thornville Sheridan 14. Akr. SVSM 13. Gates Mills Gilmour 12.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1 149 1

2. Seaman N. Adams 21-0 99 T2

3. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 11-6 96 T2

4. Belmont Union Local 19-0 92 6

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 84 5

6. Smithville 17-2 64 4

7. Cols. Africentric 15-4 62 7

8. Portsmouth W. 20-1 51 NR

9. Wheelersburg 17-2 44 8

10. Liberty Center 16-2 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22. Doylestown Chippewa 17.

DIVISION IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (16) 21-0 160 1

2. Ft. Loramie 18-1 136 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0 121 4

4. Tol. Christian 14-2 101 3

5. Richmond Hts. 16-2 79 5

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1 70 6

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-2 63 7

8. Hannibal River 18-1 51 8

9. Crown City S. Gallia 17-3 20 10

10. Convoy Crestview 13-4 15 NR

(tie) New Middletown Spring. 16-2 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12.