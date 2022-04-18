COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first OHSSCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and two local high school softball teams have cracked the top ten in their respective divisions.

In Division I, Austintown Fitch sits at No. 4, while South Range is third in Division III.

Division I

1 Watkins Memorial

2 Anthony Wayne

3 Lancaster

4 Austintown Fitch

5 North Ridgeville

6 Teays Valley

7 (tie) Lakota West

7 (tie) Marysville

9 Beavercreek

10 (tie) Holland Springfield

10 (tie) Walsh Jesuit

Division ll

1 LaGrange Keystone

2 Triway

3 Jonathan Alder

4 Heath

5 Greenville

5 John Glenn

7 Kenton Ridge

8 (tie) Buckeye Valley

8 (tie) Springfield Shawnee

10 Mansfield Madison

Division lll

1 Wheelersburg

2 Cardington Lincoln

3 South Range

4 Sherwood Fairview

5 Leesburg Fairfield

6 (tie) North Union

6 (tie) West Jefferson

8 Margaretta

9 (tie) Carlisle

9 (tie) Colonel Crawford

Division lV

1 Strasburg Franklin

2 Russia

3 Mechanicsbug

4 Minster

5 Hopewell-Loudon

6 Covington

7 Caldwell

7 Bradford

9 Conotton Valley

10 Cuyahoga Hts