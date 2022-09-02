CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mandy Bell of MLB.com is reporting that Cleveland Guardians’ starters Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale are both being placed on the 15-day injured list.

Plesac, who was supposed to start on Friday night against Seattle, has a fifth metacarpal fracture in his right hand. Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters on Friday that Plesac’s palm on his right hand was swollen after his last outing. After giving up the homer to Jake Lamb in the seventh inning, Plesac punched the ground in frustration, and it is assumed that is what caused the fracture.

Civale is battling right forearm inflammation.

Rookie Cody Morris, who was recently promoted to the big leagues, will make his Major League debut tonight against the Mariners.

The 25-year old Morris was Cleveland’s seventh round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft out of South Carolina.

The Guardians have also added pitcher Xzavion Curry and Kirk McCarty to the roster.