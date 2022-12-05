CLEVELAND (WKBN) — Major League Baseball announced the selections for the fourth annual All-MLB teams on Monday night, and two Cleveland Guardians were recognized.

Closer Emmanuel Clase was named to the First Team, while second-baseman Andres Gimenez earned second-team honors.

Clase led all of Major League Baseball with 42 saves this season. He also posted a 1.36 ERA, which was the second-lowest in the American League. The 2022 AL All Star is just the second Cleveland player named to the All-MLB First Team, joining Shane Bieber who earned the nod in 2020.

Gimenez posted career-bests in nearly every offensive category, batting .297 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI’s in 146 games. The 24-year old also earned his first trip to the All-Star game.

The All-MLB Teams are determined by a combination of voting from fans and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.