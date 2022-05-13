YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Cardinal Mooney football standouts signed to continue their careers in the college ranks.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Friday.

Offensive lineman Jack Desmond signed with John Carroll University, while Brandon Lott will play college football at Thiel.

Last Fall, Desmond earned First-team All-Steel Valley Conference honors for the Cardinals.

“From the moment I stepped on campus for my football visit, it just felt right. The enthusiasm for the football program and the university as a whole was evident from the coaches and players I met. Their excitement for the game and emphasis on hard work both on the playing field and in the classroom made the difference for me in choosing JCU,” Desmond said. “I knew of the great academic standards at JCU, but to see and feel the same high standards for the football program made JCU an easy choice. The feeling I got from visiting JCU is the same feeling I got when I visited Mooney for my high school day.”

For Lott, Thiel stood out from a handful of other schools.

“After reviewing all the options presented to me, I thought Thiel offered the best fit for my educational goals,“ said Lott. “Even with all of the opportunities in place, Thiel just felt like the best place for me to continue my academic and football careers.

Both student athletes feel well-prepared for the next level after four years at Cardinal Mooney.

“The high standards set by Mooney both in the classroom and on the playing field will definitely help me at the next level. I want to personally thank my teachers, administrators, coaches, classmates, and teammates for helping me become who I am today as a person, student, and athlete. I could not have done it alone,” Desmond said. “The Mooney Family is real. We stand together through the good times and bad, we help each other, and we achieve success together.”

“In my time at Cardinal Mooney, I have learned many things, but what stands out for me is that hard work and discipline can help you succeed in life,” said Lott.