YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-eight years ago, Larry Senvisky’s put back as time expired earned the Ursuline Fighting Irish the Division III crown. The underdog’s march through the tournament field began with an even 10-10 mark and ended with a thrilling 55-53 victory over top-ranked and previously unbeaten Lima Central Catholic.

For an entire region, this is the story of the last boys’ basketball state championship.

I: The great communicator, the calming influence

These days, the patriarch of that 1994 team is a grandfather who has children and grandchildren in almost every time zone in the United States. He spends much of his winters in Clearwater, Florida, hitting the links in the sunshine state.

Mitch Cerny’s passion for basketball began in the mid-1960s playing for Ursuline’s longtime coach Frank Beck. As a junior, the team finished winless during the 1964-65 season.

“That really stuck with me throughout my life,” stated Cerny.

While still in college, Cerny was asked by Tony “Scrappy” Zirafi – a fireman for the city of Girard, who had pitched in the Philadelphia Phillies’ farm system in the early-1950s – to help coach youth basketball at St. Rose.

“He somehow knew that I was interested in coaching,” Cerny said. “Coaching a team that year was trial and error. I just did things the way I thought would make the kids better.”

Four years later, in 1972, Cerny was hired to teach at Tod Woods Middle School in Girard. He also began to assist Tony Delbene’s basketball program at Girard during the 1972-73 season.

Delbene’s Indians won the school’s first league championship (Mahoning Valley Conference) in 24 years in 1976. Cerny worked with kids from the eighth grade to those who played junior varsity until 1981.

In 1983, Roy Nard, newly-hired head varsity basketball coach at Cardinal Mooney and former Ursuline classmate of Cerny’s, called upon his longtime friend to assist with that program.

“Mitch was extremely knowledgeable of the game,” said Coach Nard. “He was excellent at breaking down film. He had such a good handle on the game.”

At the conclusion of their first season together, the Cardinals won the 1984 District championship.

“We spent six years together,” said Cerny of his time at Mooney with Nard. “Roy wanted the JVs to mimic the team they were playing next. So, if they were playing South, we’d try to be like South. Our junior varsity practices were conducted without a hoop at times. As a coach, you had to be creative.”

Nard remembers, “Mitch would finish teaching [at Girard] and arrive about 20 minutes late to practice sometimes. The kids looked forward to the door swinging open and seeing Mitch wearing a [funny] hat or earmuffs. The younger kids took to him and respected him. I was very fortunate to have him.”

Over the course of their final three years together (1986-89), Mooney compiled an overall record of 58-14 and won a pair of district crowns (1987, 1989).

Following the 1989-90 season, Beck had retired as Ursuline’s basketball coach, and Cerny was hired to take over the Fighting Irish’s program.

II: Unlikely post-season run leads to greatest achievement

Ursuline entered the 1993-94 season with four returning players from its eight-man rotation the previous year.

Seniors Joel Howard and Larry Senvisky anchored the front court. Brad Miller and Jason McCray, both juniors, gave the Irish a pair of guards who contributed greatly throughout the season and beyond.

“Brad started when he was a freshman. The game was never too big for him. Defensively, Jason was an absolute beast. He could guard anybody,” Assistant Coach Scott Nemergut said.

“Those four were really good players,” said Cerny “We had three other seniors – Ryan Batta, Jerry Howell and Billy Peake – who all played a key role for us. Batta was our other starter; he competed with a lot of energy. A strong defensive player, Howell played the most. They all played their roles extremely well.”

“That year, we had a mature team,” said assistant Scott Grover. “They competed every night. They didn’t need much motivation. They held each other accountable.”

During the regular season, Ursuline finished last in the Steel Valley Conference (1-7) and closed out the slate with an even 10-10 record.

Three of those setbacks were decided on the very last shot, including a late-February matchup with rival Mooney that saw the Cardinals’ Asim Please connect on a half-court heave at the buzzer.

“We lost three games in the final four seconds. If we shot 50% from the free-throw line every game, that would’ve changed two losses to wins. Now, we would’ve been 15-5,” Cerny said.

Ursuline dropped down to Division III prior to the 1993-94 season. To balance the districts, the Irish were sent to the Trumbull County tournament in Howland.

Cerny recalled the draw, “It was the only year that I remember voting for one seed at a time. We were the only Steel Valley team in it. There was a block of schools from the Trumbull Athletic [Conference] and from Portage County. Liberty was the top seed. Newton Falls came next, and Brookfield was the three. We got the fourth seed.”

“I remember talking to the team [afterward],” Cerny added. “I told them, ‘Last year, we were a better overall team. Our opportunity this year is better.'”

Grover remembered Cerny drawing a ladder on the chalkboard before each playoff game.

“We had to stay focused on each step. We couldn’t move on until we climbed each rung,” he said.

Ursuline began tournament play with a thrilling overtime victory over Warren JFK.

“Kennedy had the worst record (14-7) of anyone we played in the entire tournament,” Cerny recalled. “In our next game against Brookfield, we were up two in the final seconds. A great pass allowed for a kick-out to a kid who was wide open, but it didn’t go in.”

Cerny said after their sectional championship win over the Warriors, “At some point, all successful teams are more lucky than good. We were tested that whole year, had plenty of close games. You can pretend in practice that the game is tied in the waning moments. You can’t rehearse being in that situation in practice. We were well-rehearsed. We’ve been to the cliff and looked over.”

Ursuline went on to win its first District title in 25 years by defeating Newton Falls.

The Irish edged Bedford Chanel, 54-53, in the Regional Semifinal setting up a matchup between two very familiar foes – Ursuline and Cardinal Mooney – for the opportunity to move onto Columbus.

Mooney was riding an eight-game win streak into its third contest of the season against Ursuline.

“We were kind of watching them in our rear-view mirror,” Mooney’s coach Nick Bellino said. “They were up in Howland, and we were in Salem. We weren’t even seeded. We got by East Canton; they had 6’10 Mark Howard who went to Ohio State. In the district championship, we beat top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas, 61-50.”

“I remember saying to Mitch before the game, ‘It’s going to be great that one of us will get to go to Columbus,'” Bellino said. “Neither [Mooney nor Ursuline] had been there. Ursuline clobbered us in the first half (31-17). Joel Howard was the difference. We had no answer for him. He was eating our lunch.”

Despite playing an almost even final 16 minutes (38-35), the Fighting Irish prevailed 69-52 to advance to the Final Four.

Howard paced Ursuline by scoring a game-high 23 points. Brad Miller contributed 20. Four-year starter Preston Wells – who went on to play basketball for Pat Flannery’s Bucknell Bison – scored 19 to lead the Cardinals.

In the State Semifinal, Indian Valley’s hopes of reaching the championship game were vanquished on a last-second heave by Jason Alsept, which didn’t fall as Ursuline advanced following their 38-36 win.

Up three with 6.8 seconds remaining, the Braves’ Jeremy Klaserner was fouled by Brad Miller. Klaserner went to the free-throw line and connected on one of two. With 2.3 seconds left, Alsept attempted a 20-foot shot that would’ve won the game, but it didn’t drop.

Senvisky finished with 10 points and eight blocked shots. McCray also closed out his day in double-figures with 10 points as well. Howard was forced to sit much of the first half with foul trouble. He scored only four points.

III: Northwest Ohio’s powerhouse

Standing in Ursuline’s way was top-ranked and undefeated Lima Central Catholic, coached by Bob Seggerson. The Thunderbirds had strung together three Final Four appearances in as many seasons. In each of their previous two trips to Columbus, LCC was turned away in the semifinals by the eventual state champion by a total of three points.

The Thunderbirds were playing a classification down in Division III and were led by future Marquette playmaker ”Mr. Basketball” Aaron Hutchins.

“Hutch was a great player, a really tough kid,” said Seggerson. “He carried us for three years. He could’ve scored 40 a night if he wanted to. He was extremely unselfish.”

Lima Central played an independent schedule as the team wasn’t affiliated with a league.

“We played a tough schedule,” said Seggerson. “We’d play D1 and D2 schools. We knew we were ready. We handled teams and beat them up [that year]. Many of our games were over at halftime.”

In the Toledo Regional, the Thunderbirds cruised past Elyria Catholic and Delta by an average of 27 points per contest to punch their ticket to the state capital.

In the 1994 State Semifinals against Bloom-Carroll, Hutchins’ backcourt mate Salento Boddie stepped to the forefront.

“Hutch picked up his second foul early on. Boddie was the fastest player I’d ever coached. That semifinal game was the high point of his career. He really carried us,” Seggerson recalled.

Boddie scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Thunderbirds past Bloom-Carroll, 57-49.

“The next day, a writer from ‘The Columbus Dispatch’ [Ray Stein] wrote a column titled ‘Beep, Beep’ like the roadrunner.’ That column caught the essence of Boddie and how quick he was,” Seggerson remembered.

IV: Culmination of a historic season

As LCC moved on, Cerny’s assistants, — Grover, [Dave] Petty and Nemergut — scouted that game, taking note of Hutchins and their Second-Team All-Stater Boddie.

“It was going to be a contrast in style and strength,” Cerny said. ”Going through their season statistics, I’m noticing that their inside guys didn’t have many assists. They didn’t run a lot of high-low stuff or inside plays. So, we played one guy on two inside. We used the other as a roamer to pick up the drive.”

Before a state semifinal game was even played, Seggerson remembers the uneasiness he felt that Ursuline presented.

“I’ve been to Columbus enough to know records are deceptive. Teams like Ursuline, who got hot late, scared me,” he said.

According to Cerny, one of the most important decisions was made the morning of the game.

“I talked to a couple of coaches there. They said, ‘You can’t man them [on defense].’ I thought to myself, ‘That’s how we play. We go man-to-man.’ Grover and Petty are telling me Hutchins is going to get his. My assistants thought the key to the engine was Boddie. They said, ‘This is the way to throw their offense off.’ So, I slept on it. I woke up that morning and said to my wife, ‘We’re putting McCray on Boddie,'” he said. “My [assistants], their hearts were on their sleeves.”

The Irish started with McCray on Boddie, as Batta took Hutchins. That decision contributed to the tempo of the game early on.

“I felt McCray dominated [Boddie],” Cerny stated. “He didn’t play as if he was an all-state player. Later in the game, we switched McCray to Hutchins, and Howell took over on Boddie.”

Grover shed more light on the decision, “We felt we had to put our most tenacious defender on the guy who stirs the drink. We had played against competitive teams, bigger schools like Harding and teams from Cleveland. There was nothing to fear.”

The game was tied at 11 after the first eight minutes.

“In the second [quarter], we built a double-figure lead. I thought we were going to build on this. Then [Ursuline] came back and went up by one at halftime (27-26),” Seggerson recalled.

A grueling, back-and-forth second half developed.

“Going into the game, we thought they’d press more,” Cerny said. ”Their guard play versus our speed of 55 miles an hour. We got a hold of the tempo.”

Ursuline displayed their ability to play with the unbeaten Thunderbirds.

“They had tough kids who weren’t intimidated to play us,” Seggerson noted. “They had good athletes; those two big kids [Howard and Senvisky] were tough.”

“We were down five (53-48) with 55 seconds remaining,” Cerny mentioned. “Hutchins missed his [free throw] one-and-one [attempt] three times [during that stretch].”

Hutchins had made 90 percent of his free throws that year.

“The last one [off the front], we were up one, rebounded [by Ursuline’s Senvisky]. One of our kids runs over and fouls him with [4.9] seconds to go. I look at him and ask, ‘What were you doing?’ He said, ‘We were down by one, right?” Seggerson said. “It happens in all phases of the game. Look at Michigan in the National Championship game [in 1993] when [Chris] Webber called that timeout [when they didn’t have one] against North Carolina.”

“I believe [Lima Central] was not used to playing in a close game,” Cerny said. “They won by just seven in the state semifinal. We were in many close games. They weren’t.”

After Senvisky drained his first foul shot to tie the game at 53, Lima Central called a timeout.

“I felt very confident with my first shot,” Senvisky noted. “I thought about [the next shot] too much. I can still feel that second one rolling off my fingers.”

“Larry misses the second. Howard, with three guys around him, threw up a perfect alley-oop. Larry was there for the layup on the backside as time expired,” Cerny said.

It was a nail-biting journey from Howland to Columbus. Ursuline saved its best for last as the Fighting Irish refused to quit in the face of adversity by capturing the attention of the entire Buckeye State by topping Lima Central, 55-53.

Cerny called it his favorite moment of his coaching career, saying the stars lined up for them.

“I was part of, unquestionably, the worst team in school history (in 1964-65), and I was also part of the most successful team – the only state championship team. It was a double, triple blessing,” he said.

“I rode back with Dave [Petty],” remembered Nemergut. “The team was on the bus. We must’ve replayed that game over and over. That three-hour trip seemed like it took 15 minutes.”

“Coach [Cerny] kept his kids in the game,” said Seggerson. “They didn’t get any unusual breaks. [Ursuline] deserved to win. They earned it.”

“When we got back, a bunch of us went over to Mitch and Kathie’s house,” Grover recalled. “We watched the game again until 5 in the morning. It was the best experience of my time coaching. I made so many great relationships.”

V: The Aftermath

For Lima Central Catholic, it was another spectacular year that ended in heartbreak at St. John Arena.

“I felt so bad for my players,” Seggerson said. “I just didn’t want them to feel like they were a failure. They had accomplished so much. The value of athletics, you can learn a lot of lessons through resiliency.”

In the years that followed, Hutchins played four seasons at Marquette. He scored 1,439 points during his career, dishing out 550 assists and shooting 78.4% from the foul line (272-347). His Golden Eagles’ teams won 80 games, made a trip to the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore and qualified for the NIT twice.

However, his basketball career took an unfortunate turn.

“Hutch had worked so hard,” Seggerson remarked. “He was slotted to be selected in the NBA Draft between 10th and 17th. [Lakers’ General Manager] Jerry West loved him. He flew out to Los Angeles. He called me on the phone and said, ‘You’ll never guess where I am.’ He had signed with Johnnie Cochran’s new athletic agency. He was calling from his house. He comes back. Sitting on the driver’s side of his car. Someone runs a red light. Broke his jaw in four places. Broke his ankle. Never played basketball again. He had a lot of tough things happen in his life. He carried the sickle cell trait. Lost his five-year-old [in 2015] to sickle cell anemia. He went back to Marquette [in 2019] and got his degree after being away from school for so long.”

Coach Seggerson led the Thunderbirds for 32 years, posting a winning percentage of 71.3% while winning 518 games (518-209). His teams made six trips to the Final Four in four different decades. His last game coached was in 2010 in the Division III State Championship — a game that the Thunderbirds won 60-57 over Orrville.

This past December, Lima Central Catholic dedicated its court at the Monsignor Edward C. Herr Gymnasium in his honor — the “Bob Seggerson Court.”

Senvisky attended Ohio State to study journalism.

During his collegiate career, Howard played in 95 games for the Toledo Rockets.

Cerny left Ursuline the following summer for a teaching job in Upper Arlington.

“I also coached their varsity team for seven years (compiling a record of 100-55 and finishing with just one losing season). I remained on for another nine years as a teacher and athletic director at the middle school. I retired in 2010 after 38 years combined teaching,” he said.

Back at Ursuline, Dave Petty was hired as the varsity basketball coach following Cerny’s departure.

Petty excelled on the hardwood at Mooney a decade before helping lead the Cardinals to the Regionals in 1984. He played collegiately at Mount Union where he lettered all four years for the Purple Raiders.

Petty passed away in 2010 suddenly at the age of 44.

“I just couldn’t believe the news,” said Cerny. “Not Dave, he was so young. Two kids. Just terrible.”

Senvisky remembers Coach Petty as being, “a sweet man.”

“He always had time to talk about whatever was on your mind. He was even-keeled. Just the nicest person. I aspire to be like him, to have the patience that he had,” he said.

“I was excitable,” said Grover. “I had a football background. Dave taught me there’s different ways to communicate. He was the best.”

“Dave gained respect by doing the right things,” added Nemergut.

Since Ursuline’s celebration on March 25, 1994, the area has produced six different boys’ basketball programs (Bristol, East Liverpool, LaBrae, Poland, Sebring, Warren Harding) to reach the Final Four. The Fighting Irish hold the distinction as the last to be crowned champion.

Special thanks: Nick Bellino, Mitch Cerny, Paul Gregory, Scott Grover, Roy Nard, Scott Nemergut; Don Rex, Don Rudolph, Lori Schmidt, Bob Seggerson, Larry Senvisky, Jarrod Ulrey, Matt Weikert