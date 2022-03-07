The below recap is part of a series looking at the Ursuline Fighting Irish’s historic win in the state final — the last boys’ basketball championship for the area in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The glass slipper fit! Ursuline knocked off top-ranked Lima Central Catholic on a last-second tip-in by Larry Senvisky to give the Fighting Irish a 55-53 victory in the 1994 Division III State title tilt.

Ursuline trailed by one (53-52) with 4.9 seconds remaining. Senvisky went to the line and made his first free throw to tie the game at 53. After a timeout, he missed the second and Joel Howard hauled in the rebound with three Thunderbirds surrounding him. Number 50 hoisted the ball toward the weak side of the rim and Senvisky was there for the layup as time expired.

“I said to myself, ‘Joel, you have to get that [rebound],’” Howard said. “I got it and Larry put it in.”

Lima Central Catholic went on a 15-3 run before Ursuline closed out the first half by scoring the final 13 points to build a one-point advantage at the break (27-26).

Back and forth they went with the Thunderbirds embracing a five-point advantage with 55 seconds to go. However, Aaron Hutchins – the 1994 Mr. Basketball in the state of Ohio – missed three one-and-one [free throw attempts] that gave the Fighting Irish new life. In the end, it was the underdog Fighting Irish who prevailed 55-53.

Coach Mitch Cerny pointed out, “Everything had to go right for us [in that final minute], and everything did.”

“Most of the teams we were playing looked down on us [because of our record],” Senvisky said. “We felt we weren’t playing with house money. We had played some really good teams. We were very confident.”

“The kids were unflappable all season,” Cerny said. “They hung together tough.”

Jason McCray led the Irish in scoring with 15 points. Howard finished with 13 while Brad Miller and Senvisky each had 10 points apiece.

“I was a part of unquestionably the worst team in school history [the winless 1964-65 team],” Cerny recalled. “I can say I was a part of the most successful team – the one that won the state championship.”

Ursuline 55 Lima Central Catholic 53

Fighting Irish (55) – Jason McCray 5-5-15, Joel Howard, 5-3-13, Brad Miller 3-2-10, Larry Senvisky 4-1-10, Ryan Batta 2-0-4, Jerry Howell 1-1-3, Matt Benson, 0-0-0, Billy Peake 0-0-0.

Thunderbirds (53) – Aaron Hutchins 9-6-25, Shea Thompson 2-2-8, Salento Boddie 3-2-8, Aaron Black 3-1-8, Matt Bonito 1-0-2, Matt Tabler 0-0-0, Dave Williams 0-0-0, Matt Sobecki 0-0-0.

Field Goal Percentage – Ursuline, 43.5%; Lima Central Catholic, 40.4%. Three-Point Percentage – Ursuline, 33.3%; Lima Central Catholic, 23.5%. Free Throw Percentage – Ursuline, 66.7%; Lima Central Catholic, 61.1%.

1993-94 Ursuline Fighting Irish State Championship Roster

Head Coach: Mitch Cerny, fourth season

Assistants: Scott Grover, Scott Nemergut, Dave Petty

Seniors: Ryan Batta, Joel Howard, Jerry Howell, Billy Peake, Larry Senvisky, Charles Wolsonovich; Juniors: Pat Connelly, Jason McCray, Brad Miller, Casey Skufca, Michael Smith; Sophomores: Matt Benson, Mark Wolsonovich; Freshman: Michael Echols