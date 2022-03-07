The below recap is part of a series looking at the Ursuline Fighting Irish’s historic win in the state final — the last boys’ basketball championship for the area in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline advanced to the 1994 Division III State Championship game by virtue of its nail-biting 38-36 victory over Indian Valley.

The Braves had a chance to secure the win when Jason Alsept came off a double-screen to get a look from the top of the key. His shot bounced off the back of the rim and into Joel Howard’s hands as time expired.

With Howard saddled with two early fouls and Brad Miller out for much of the second quarter with an ankle injury, the Irish’s remaining group held down the fort.

“Matt Benson stepped up,” Howard pointed out after the game. “Jerry Howell, Larry (Senvisky), everybody stepped up.”

Senvisky said, “Our defense is what got us here. That defense got us the win today.”

Number 30 blocked five of the team’s eight shots in the first half. For the game, Indian Valley was only able to make 12 of 53 baskets to finish with a 23% field goal percentage.

Still, the Irish trailed at halftime by six points (20-14).

In the second half, Ursuline outscored the Braves 24-16, to close out its 38-36 win.

Howell and Senvisky both finished with 10 points. Jason McCray added six of his own for the victorious Irish team.

Matched against top-ranked Lima Central Catholic (26-0), Ursuline enters the State Championship game with a record of 16-10.

Coach Mitch Cerny indicated following the matchup with the Braves, “We have a 50-50 chance [against Lima Central Catholic], better than most.”

Ursuline 38 Indian Valley 36

Fighting Irish (38) – Larry Senvisky 4-0-10, Jerry Howell 3-4-10, Jason McCray 2-2-6, Brad Miller 2-0-5, Joel Howard 2-0-4, Ryan Batta 1-0-2, Matt Benson 0-1-1, Billy Peake 0-0-0.

Braves (36) – Jason Alsept 6-0-16, Justin Shaw 2-2-7, Sean McConnell 3-0-6, Shannon McComb 1-3-5, Jeremy Kaserner 0-1-1, Bryan Wilson 0-1-1, Greg Rummel 0-0-0, Adam Bachtel 0-0-0.

Field Goal Percentage – Ursuline, 31.8%; Indian Valley, 22.6%. Three-Point Percentage – Ursuline, 33.3%; Indian Valley, 27.8%. Free Throw Percentage – Ursuline, 77.8%; Indian Valley, 70.0%.