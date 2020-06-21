18U Class B Results for Saturday, June 20th

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – 18U Class B baseball action continued Saturday at Bob Cene Park in Struthers.

Below are the results from Saturday:

Creekside Fitness 8 – 1 Ballistic Baseball

Creekside Fitness used timely hitting and solid pitching to defeat Ballistic Baseball 8-1 Saturday morning at Bob Cene Park. BJ Arnold picked up the win for Creekside, allowing just two hits in 4 1/3 innings of shutout innings while striking out and walking three batters each. Conor McSparran took the loss for Ballistic, yielding four runs in only 1 2/3 innings pitched. Grant Voytovich hit an RBI triple and scored a run in the game for Creekside. Lenny Piccini hit an RBI double and scored a run, Shane Wokley hit an RBI double, while Anthony Sherwin had a hit and scored three times in the win for Creekside. Patrick Copple had a hit and scored the only run of the game for Ballistic Baseball.

Eagle Wear 6 – 2 Prospects

Eagle Wear defeated Prospects 6-2 Saturday morning in 18U action. Josh Corll went the distance in the win for Eagle Wear, yielding the two runs (only one earned) on seven hits while striking out five and walking only one. Jeremy Kreuzwieser took the loss for Prospects, giving up all six runs in 4 innings of work. Teddy Rufner led Eagle Wear with three hits, including a triple, and two runs scored. Ricky Enlow had a pair of hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored in the contest. Donny Shimko hit a two-run double while Jack Pawlowicz hit an RBI triple and scored a run in the win. Clay Wiesen had three hits of his own for Prospects, one of which being a double.

Astro Falcons 11 – 0 DuraEdge

The Astro Falcons scored early and often en route to an 11-0 victory over DuraEdge. Nick Cosentino recorded the win for Astro, allowing just four hits in four shutout innings while striking out eight and not walking a single batter. Jonah Kirchner suffered the loss for DuraEdge, surrendering eight runs in just 1 2/3 innings pitched. Bobby Lane delivered the biggest hit of the game, a no-doubt two-run homerun to right field. JJ Wetherholt hit an RBI triple, an RBI double and scored twice while Brandon Gelpi had a pair of hits of his own and an RBI. Andrew Russell hit a two-run single and scored twice while Chase Franken touched home twice in the Astro victory. Andrew Marcello hit a double in the game for DuraEdge.

Whiting Roll-Offs 6 – 4 Eagle Wear

Whiting Roll-Offs scored four times in the top of the third inning en route to a 6-4 victory over Eagle Wear. Jake Vitale picked up the win for Whiting, allowing four runs on eight hits in four innings of work while walking three and striking out one. Jimmy Whippo suffered the loss for Eagle Wear, giving up six runs (only three earned) on nine hits in six innings of work while striking out four and walking two. Chase Tomko slugged a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in two runs in the Whiting win. Frank DeLuca had two hits and scored twice while Ethan Bintrum had a double among his two hits and scored a run as well. Jack Pawlowicz and Donny Shimko each had two hits and an RBI for Eagle Wear.

Prospects 8 – 6 Roth Brothers

Prospects rebounded from their loss earlier in the day to defeat Roth Brothers 8-6. Shane Cato recorded the win for Prospects, giving up five runs on five hits in over six innings of work while striking out four and walking only one. Ryan Sullivan got saddled with the loss for Roth, surrendering five unearned runs in three innings of work. David Leslie recorded the final three outs to earn the save. Michael Galterio led Prospects with three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBI in the game. Leslie and Sean Helpy each hit an RBI double and scored a run while Clay Wiesen added a hit, a run and an RBI to the winning cause. Eli Snyder had two hits for Roth, including a double, and two runs scored. Zach Lockwich had a pair of hits and a pair of RBI in the game.

Ballistic Baseball 7 – 3 DuraEdge

Ballistic Baseball scored three times in both the first and second innings to cruise to a 7-3 victory over DuraEdge Saturday afternoon in 18U play. Sam Bosso picked up the win for Ballistic, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings of work while striking out ten and walking only one. Will Shaffer suffered the loss for DuraEdge, allowing three runs in just the first inning. Tanner Egli banged out three hits for Ballistic, including a double, scoring a run and driving in three. Justin Fell hit an RBI triple while both Griffin Widrig and Dustin Horn each contributed a hit and two runs scored in the victory. Evan Pirtz had a hit, a run and an RBI in the game for DuraEdge.

Creekside Fitness 5 – 2 Whiting Roll-Offs

Creekside Fitness continues their winning ways with a 5-2 victory over Whiting Roll-Offs. Andrew Vance earned the win for Creekside, yielding just an unearned run on four hits in four innings of work while striking out six and walking only one. Logan Exler got saddled with the loss for Whiting, yielding all five runs in just over two innings of work. Cole Yeager led the way for Creekside with two hits and a run scored. Brady Hansen hit a two-run triple and scored a run while Anthony Sherwin contributed a hit, a run and an RBI to the winning effort. Frank DeLuca hit a two-run single in the game for Whiting.