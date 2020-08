Gavin Miller tossed 5 strikeouts in 6 scoreless innings to help Creekside Fitness claim the Class B 18U Title Friday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Creekside Fitness claimed the Class B 18U Championship Friday with a 6-0 win over Astro Falcons at Cene Park.

Creekside won the series 3-2.

B.J. Arnold led the way for Creekside with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Gavin Miller was stellar on the mound for Creekside, pitching six scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

David Duffalo and Noah Riems each had two hits and two RBIs for Creekside in the win.

Astro finished the regular season with a 17-1 record.