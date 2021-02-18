18-year veteran returning to Indians’ bullpen

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Indians have signed veteran Oliver Perez to a minor league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran left-handed reliever Oliver Perez is returning to the Indians on a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

Perez has spent the past three seasons in Cleveland, making 139 appearances out of the bullpen.

In 21 games last season, Perez posted a record of 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA.

During his career, Perez has amassed a record of 73-92 with a 4.35 ERA. In addition to the Indians, he has pitched for the Mets, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Padres, Nationals, Mariners and Astros.