CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – 17 student athletes from 6 local high schools have qualified for the 2022 Ohio State Swimming and Diving Championships this year.

The State Tournament begins on Wednesday, February 23rd and runs through Saturday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton

Here are the local swimmers and divers that qualified this season:

DIVISION I

Boys Diving

RJ Keating – Boardman (FR)

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

Madison Murphy – Boardman (JR)

DIVISION II

Boys Diving

Carmen D’Alesio – Poland (SR)

Dominic Elia – Poland (SO)

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

Christopher Lattanzio – Poland (JR)

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

Christopher Lattanzio – Poland (JR)

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

Van Blasko – Poland (SR)

Hayden Price – Canfield (FR)

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard (SR)

Preston Buckingham – Columbiana (FR)

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Canfield – Hayden Price, Cameron Burnett, Santiago Hernandez, Luke Dietz

Poland – Christopher Lattanzio, Van Blasko, Matthew Matiste, Ian Vandervort

Girls Diving

Kendall Nigh – Poland (SR)

Sydney Ohlin – Poland (SR)

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

Theresa Garono – Ursuline (SO)

Girls 100 Yards Freestyle

Theresa Garono – Ursuline (SO)