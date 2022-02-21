CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – 17 student athletes from 6 local high schools have qualified for the 2022 Ohio State Swimming and Diving Championships this year.
The State Tournament begins on Wednesday, February 23rd and runs through Saturday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton
Here are the local swimmers and divers that qualified this season:
DIVISION I
Boys Diving
RJ Keating – Boardman (FR)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Madison Murphy – Boardman (JR)
DIVISION II
Boys Diving
Carmen D’Alesio – Poland (SR)
Dominic Elia – Poland (SO)
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
Christopher Lattanzio – Poland (JR)
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Christopher Lattanzio – Poland (JR)
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Van Blasko – Poland (SR)
Hayden Price – Canfield (FR)
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard (SR)
Preston Buckingham – Columbiana (FR)
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Canfield – Hayden Price, Cameron Burnett, Santiago Hernandez, Luke Dietz
Poland – Christopher Lattanzio, Van Blasko, Matthew Matiste, Ian Vandervort
Girls Diving
Kendall Nigh – Poland (SR)
Sydney Ohlin – Poland (SR)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Theresa Garono – Ursuline (SO)
Girls 100 Yards Freestyle
Theresa Garono – Ursuline (SO)