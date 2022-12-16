YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State University’s men’s basketball team bounced back from a heartbreaking loss earlier in the week as the Penguins topped Southern University 85-81 Friday night at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The teams went back and forth in the first half but the Jaguars went on a 7-0 run to close the half and take a 42-35 lead into the break.

In the second half, YSU would use a 16-3 run to take the lead and not look back.

Dwayne Cohill led the way for the Penguins with 26 points while Malek Green had 16, Brandon Rush netted 14 and Adrian Nelson added 10.

With the win, Youngstown State improves to 8-4 and travels to Central Michigan on Wednesday.