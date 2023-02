YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifteen local swimmers individually qualified — in addition to eight schools — for the 2023 Ohio State Swimming and Diving Championships in Canton.

The State Tournament kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 21, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 25, at the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Here are the local swimmers and divers that qualified this season:

DIVISION I

Boys Diving

RJ Keating – Boardman

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

Caleb Satterfield – Boardman

Boys 200 Yard IM

Caleb Satterfield – Boardman

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

Madison Murphy – Boardman

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

Gina DiNapoli – Boardman

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

Boardman

Girls 200 Yard Free Relay

Boardman

DIVISION II

Boys Diving

Dominic Elia – Poland

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

Cameron Burnett – Canfield

Boys 200 Yard IM

Hayden Price – Canfield

Chris Lattanzio – Poland

Preston Buckingham – Columbiana

Boys 50 Yard Free

Luke Delida – Howland

Ryan Grigsby – Hubbard

Boys 100 Yard Free

Chris Lattanzio – Poland

Luke Delida – Howland

Giovanni Walley – Hubbard

Boys 500 Yard Free

Cameron Burnett – Canfield

Boys 100 Backstroke

Hayden Price – Canfield

Boys 100 Breaststroke

Preston Buckingham – Columbiana

Boys 400 Yard Free Relay

Howland

Girls Diving

Fallon Amedia – Canfield

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

Theresa Garono – Ursuline

Girls 200 Yard IM

Riley McCombs – Springfield

Girls 100 Yards Freestyle

Theresa Garono – Ursuline

Girls 100 Yard Breastroke

Riley McCombs – Springfield