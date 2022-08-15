CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are promoting right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry to the Major League staff.

He will start game two of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. He is the 14th Cleveland player to make his Major League debut during the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old has posted a record of 8-4 in 19 combined starts between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Curry has piled up 113 strikeouts in 101 innings of work. He was Cleveland’s seventh-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech back in 2019.

The Guardians also made several other roster moves. Reliever James Karinchak was reinstated from the restricted list, while fellow pitcher Peyton Battenfield was sent back to Triple-A.

Pitcher Jake Jewell was designated for assignment.