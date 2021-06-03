148 local athletes to compete at Ohio State Track & Field Championship this weekend

148 student athletes have qualified this year from 34 local high schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley will be well represented at the OHSAA State Track & Field Championships this weekend.

148 student athletes have qualified this year from 34 local high schools. The complete list is below:

DIVISION I – Hilliard Darby High School

Austintown-Fitch

Jayden Eley, 10 – 4×100 Relay

Donnie Ellis, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Dan Evans, 9 – 4×100 Relay

Brody Herman, 10 – 4×100 Relay

Nate Leskovac, 12 – High Jump

JaMeire Robinson, 12 – Discus, Shot Put

Madison Bucko, 10 – 4×100 Relay

Kenzie Chine, 12 – 4×100 Relay

Savannah Jones, 9 – 4×100 Relay

Jenna Rodgers, 12 – 4×100 Relay

Kristin Yeager, 11 – 1600

Boardman

Ben Alvarico, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Jonah Bacho, 12 – Shot Put

Trey DePietro, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Anthony Hightower, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Cameron Thompson, 11 – 100 / 4×100 Relay

Logan Thompson, 10 – 300 Hurdles

Raegan Burkey, 12 – 800

Gia Triveri, 10 – 300 Hurdles

Canfield

Oliver Kovass, 11 – Long Jump

Nick Plant, 11 – 800

Howland

Courtney Clark, 10 – Shot Put

Madison Sisler, 12 – High Jump

Warren G. Harding

NaVeyah Parisi, 11 – Long Jump

DIVISION II – Pickerington High School

Beaver Local

Tanner Johnston, 12 – 4×100 Relay

Zane Kinsey, 10 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay / 300 Hurdles

Joe Monte, 11 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay / Long Jump

Dylan Moore, 12 – 4×200 Relay

Caleb White, 10 – 100 / 200 / 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay

Kodi Kinsey, 11 – Long Jump

Champion

Kaylee Gania, 12 – Long Jump

Lakeview

Charles Pawlosky, 11 – Shot Put

East Liverpool

Cameron Beverley, 12 – 110 Hurdles / High Jump

Brannan Smith, 12 – 800

Girard

Dominic Malito, 11 – Long Jump

Ricky Marsico, 11 – 800

Seyhan Dede, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Mia Malito, 9 – 4×100 Relay / High Jump

Malina Serrano, 9 – 4×100 Relay

Sieasia Triplett, 10 – 100 / 200 / 4×100 Relay

Lakeview

Eliza Farr, 10 – 4×100 Relay

Stasia Hall, 10 – 4×100 Relay

Kylie Matteotti, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Danaysha Mauzy, 12 – 4×100 Relay

Niles McKinley

Chante Clinkscale, 12 – 100 / 200

Poland Seminary

Andrew Biggs, 11 – 4×800 Relay / 800

Logan Flament, 10 – 4×800 Relay / 3200

Noah Huda, 10 – 4×800 Relay

Mason Matiste, 12 – 4×800 Relay

Jackie Grisdale, 12 – 800

Mia Musolino, 12 – 200

Halle Sebest, 12 – 3200

Salem

Jax Booth, 12 – Long Jump

Halle Cochran, 12 – 4×800 Relay

Ella Double, 10 – 4×800 Relay

Carly Hall ,12 – 4×800 Relay / 1600

Rylee Hutton, 9 – 400

Kyla Jamison, 12 – Discus / Shot Put

Elizabeth Shontz, 12 – Shot Put

Megan Stafford, 9 – 4×800 Relay

South Range

Michael Hvizdos, 12 – 800

Ursuline

Clancy Chrystal, 11 – 110 Hurdles

West Branch

Kennedy Berger, 9 – 4×200 Relay

Lauren Gossett, 9 – 4×200 Relay

Sophia Gregory, 9 – 4×200 Relay

Anna Lippiatt, 11 – 4×200 Relay

DIVISION III – Westerville North High School

Badger

Calena Jablonski, 12 – 4×400 Relay / Long Jump

Brooke Polon, 12 – 3200

Grace Popovich, 12 – 4×400 Relay

Madison Rice, 12 – 4×400 Relay

Suzanne Shaffer, 12 – 4×400 Relay

Brookfield

Haden Gibson, 12 – 400

Columbiana

Caleb Buchheit, 10 – 4×100 Relay

Xathon Cross, 12 – 4×100 Relay / 4×400 Relay

Kaden Green, 12 – 4×400 Relay

Gabe Heinrich, 12 – 4×100 Relay / 4×400 Relay

Collin Schick, 12 – 4×100 Relay / 4×400 Relay / High Jump

Augusta Clark, 12- 4×100 Relay

Kaleigh Krahenbill, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Julia Rapp, 11 – 100 / 200 / 4×100 Relay

Alexia Stoy, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Crestview

Spencer Cline, 9 – 4×100 Relay

William Hardenbrook, 12 – 110 Hurdles / 4×100 Relay

Ethan Powell, 12 – 100 / 200 / 4×100 Relay

Noah Wickline, 12 – 4×100 Relay

Lowellville

Vinny Ballone, 10 – 4×400 Relay

Jim Clinton, 10 – 4×400 Relay

Giovanni Docherty, 11 – 4×400 Relay

Kenton Peterson, 12 – 4×400 Relay

Sophia Yon, 9 – 1600

Liberty

Demi Watson, 10 – 200

Maplewood

Emily Butler, 11 – 800 / 4×400 Relay

Mabel Crouch, 12 – 4×400 Relay

Abigail Dority, 9 – 4×800 Relay

Abigail Nay, 11 – 4×800 Relay

Riana Rathburn, 12 – 4×800 Relay

Caleigh Richards, 9 – 3200 / 4×400 Relay

Kylee Sheely, 12 – 4×800 Relay

Marissa Ventura, 11 – 4×400 Relay

McDonald

Dominic Carkido, 12 – 4×200 Relay

Greg Dickson, 12 – 4×800 Relay / 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay / 800

Caleb Domitrovich, 10 – 4×800 Relay / 3200

Brian Fisher, 11 – 4×400 Relay

Nathan Gilligan, 11 – 4×200 Relay

Ryan Henry, 11 – Discus / Shot Put

Dante Mediati, 11 – Discus

Brody Rupe, 12 – 4×800 Relay / 4×400 Relay / 800 / 1600

Dominic Schadl, 12 – 4×200 Relay

Eli Street, 12 – 4×800 Relay

Michael Woloschak, 10 – 4×400 Relay

Mariah Bregar, 9 – 4×800 Relay

Melinda Brown, 10 – 100 / 4×200 Relay

Lillian Cappuzzello, 9 – 4×800 Relay / 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay / 800

Chloe Dean, 11 – 4×800 Relay

Naomi Domitrovich, 12 – 100 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay

Megan Hipple, 10 – 4×800 Relay / 3200

Brooke Lewis, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay

Bria Rupe, 10 – 4×400 Relay

Mineral Ridge

Nathan Kurjan, 12 – 3200

Randall Miller, 12 – 110 Hurdles

Sebring McKinley

Anthony Calderone, 12 – Long Jump

Springfield

Dante Argiro, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay

Beau Brungard, 11 – 4×200 Relay / 300 Hurdles

Coleson Kertesz, 12 – Discus / Shot Put

Clayton Nezbeth, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay

Bo Snyder, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Austin Tindell, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay

Bella Brown, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Kylee Kosek, 12 – 4×100 Relay

Mary Grace Mason, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Haleigh McCalla, 10 – Discus

Ava Vecchione, 9 – 4×100 Relay

Southern Local

Brad Sloan, 12 – Long Jump

United

Nathan Miller, 12 – Discus

Kaleb Nastari, 10 – 800

Grayson Kidder, 9 – High Jump

Ellie Marhefka, 12 – 800

Valley Christian School

Kwane Austin, 11 – 4×100 Relay

Tyrone Lindsey, 12 – 4×100 Relay

Brandon Paige, 12 – 100 / 4×100 Relay

Phillip Spradley, 10 – 4×100 Relay

Warren John F. Kennedy

Jesse Likens, 12 – 100 / 400

Chloe Coates, 11 – 100 / 200 / 400

Wellsville

Garrett Krzyston, 11 – 300 Hurdles

Western Reserve

David Altiere, 11 – 110 Hurdles

SEATED DIVISION

Boardman

Micah Beckwith, 12 – 100 / 400 / 800 / Shot Put

Canfield

Cody Piver, 11 – 100 / 400 / Shot Put

Warren G. Harding

Isaiah Mathis, 11 – 400