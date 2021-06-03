148 local athletes to compete at Ohio State Track & Field Championship this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley will be well represented at the OHSAA State Track & Field Championships this weekend.
148 student athletes have qualified this year from 34 local high schools. The complete list is below:
DIVISION I – Hilliard Darby High School
Austintown-Fitch
Jayden Eley, 10 – 4×100 Relay
Donnie Ellis, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Dan Evans, 9 – 4×100 Relay
Brody Herman, 10 – 4×100 Relay
Nate Leskovac, 12 – High Jump
JaMeire Robinson, 12 – Discus, Shot Put
Madison Bucko, 10 – 4×100 Relay
Kenzie Chine, 12 – 4×100 Relay
Savannah Jones, 9 – 4×100 Relay
Jenna Rodgers, 12 – 4×100 Relay
Kristin Yeager, 11 – 1600
Boardman
Ben Alvarico, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Jonah Bacho, 12 – Shot Put
Trey DePietro, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Anthony Hightower, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Cameron Thompson, 11 – 100 / 4×100 Relay
Logan Thompson, 10 – 300 Hurdles
Raegan Burkey, 12 – 800
Gia Triveri, 10 – 300 Hurdles
Canfield
Oliver Kovass, 11 – Long Jump
Nick Plant, 11 – 800
Howland
Courtney Clark, 10 – Shot Put
Madison Sisler, 12 – High Jump
Warren G. Harding
NaVeyah Parisi, 11 – Long Jump
DIVISION II – Pickerington High School
Beaver Local
Tanner Johnston, 12 – 4×100 Relay
Zane Kinsey, 10 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay / 300 Hurdles
Joe Monte, 11 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay / Long Jump
Dylan Moore, 12 – 4×200 Relay
Caleb White, 10 – 100 / 200 / 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay
Kodi Kinsey, 11 – Long Jump
Champion
Kaylee Gania, 12 – Long Jump
Lakeview
Charles Pawlosky, 11 – Shot Put
East Liverpool
Cameron Beverley, 12 – 110 Hurdles / High Jump
Brannan Smith, 12 – 800
Girard
Dominic Malito, 11 – Long Jump
Ricky Marsico, 11 – 800
Seyhan Dede, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Mia Malito, 9 – 4×100 Relay / High Jump
Malina Serrano, 9 – 4×100 Relay
Sieasia Triplett, 10 – 100 / 200 / 4×100 Relay
Lakeview
Eliza Farr, 10 – 4×100 Relay
Stasia Hall, 10 – 4×100 Relay
Kylie Matteotti, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Danaysha Mauzy, 12 – 4×100 Relay
Niles McKinley
Chante Clinkscale, 12 – 100 / 200
Poland Seminary
Andrew Biggs, 11 – 4×800 Relay / 800
Logan Flament, 10 – 4×800 Relay / 3200
Noah Huda, 10 – 4×800 Relay
Mason Matiste, 12 – 4×800 Relay
Jackie Grisdale, 12 – 800
Mia Musolino, 12 – 200
Halle Sebest, 12 – 3200
Salem
Jax Booth, 12 – Long Jump
Halle Cochran, 12 – 4×800 Relay
Ella Double, 10 – 4×800 Relay
Carly Hall ,12 – 4×800 Relay / 1600
Rylee Hutton, 9 – 400
Kyla Jamison, 12 – Discus / Shot Put
Elizabeth Shontz, 12 – Shot Put
Megan Stafford, 9 – 4×800 Relay
South Range
Michael Hvizdos, 12 – 800
Ursuline
Clancy Chrystal, 11 – 110 Hurdles
West Branch
Kennedy Berger, 9 – 4×200 Relay
Lauren Gossett, 9 – 4×200 Relay
Sophia Gregory, 9 – 4×200 Relay
Anna Lippiatt, 11 – 4×200 Relay
DIVISION III – Westerville North High School
Badger
Calena Jablonski, 12 – 4×400 Relay / Long Jump
Brooke Polon, 12 – 3200
Grace Popovich, 12 – 4×400 Relay
Madison Rice, 12 – 4×400 Relay
Suzanne Shaffer, 12 – 4×400 Relay
Brookfield
Haden Gibson, 12 – 400
Columbiana
Caleb Buchheit, 10 – 4×100 Relay
Xathon Cross, 12 – 4×100 Relay / 4×400 Relay
Kaden Green, 12 – 4×400 Relay
Gabe Heinrich, 12 – 4×100 Relay / 4×400 Relay
Collin Schick, 12 – 4×100 Relay / 4×400 Relay / High Jump
Augusta Clark, 12- 4×100 Relay
Kaleigh Krahenbill, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Julia Rapp, 11 – 100 / 200 / 4×100 Relay
Alexia Stoy, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Crestview
Spencer Cline, 9 – 4×100 Relay
William Hardenbrook, 12 – 110 Hurdles / 4×100 Relay
Ethan Powell, 12 – 100 / 200 / 4×100 Relay
Noah Wickline, 12 – 4×100 Relay
Lowellville
Vinny Ballone, 10 – 4×400 Relay
Jim Clinton, 10 – 4×400 Relay
Giovanni Docherty, 11 – 4×400 Relay
Kenton Peterson, 12 – 4×400 Relay
Sophia Yon, 9 – 1600
Liberty
Demi Watson, 10 – 200
Maplewood
Emily Butler, 11 – 800 / 4×400 Relay
Mabel Crouch, 12 – 4×400 Relay
Abigail Dority, 9 – 4×800 Relay
Abigail Nay, 11 – 4×800 Relay
Riana Rathburn, 12 – 4×800 Relay
Caleigh Richards, 9 – 3200 / 4×400 Relay
Kylee Sheely, 12 – 4×800 Relay
Marissa Ventura, 11 – 4×400 Relay
McDonald
Dominic Carkido, 12 – 4×200 Relay
Greg Dickson, 12 – 4×800 Relay / 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay / 800
Caleb Domitrovich, 10 – 4×800 Relay / 3200
Brian Fisher, 11 – 4×400 Relay
Nathan Gilligan, 11 – 4×200 Relay
Ryan Henry, 11 – Discus / Shot Put
Dante Mediati, 11 – Discus
Brody Rupe, 12 – 4×800 Relay / 4×400 Relay / 800 / 1600
Dominic Schadl, 12 – 4×200 Relay
Eli Street, 12 – 4×800 Relay
Michael Woloschak, 10 – 4×400 Relay
Mariah Bregar, 9 – 4×800 Relay
Melinda Brown, 10 – 100 / 4×200 Relay
Lillian Cappuzzello, 9 – 4×800 Relay / 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay / 800
Chloe Dean, 11 – 4×800 Relay
Naomi Domitrovich, 12 – 100 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay
Megan Hipple, 10 – 4×800 Relay / 3200
Brooke Lewis, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×400 Relay
Bria Rupe, 10 – 4×400 Relay
Mineral Ridge
Nathan Kurjan, 12 – 3200
Randall Miller, 12 – 110 Hurdles
Sebring McKinley
Anthony Calderone, 12 – Long Jump
Springfield
Dante Argiro, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay
Beau Brungard, 11 – 4×200 Relay / 300 Hurdles
Coleson Kertesz, 12 – Discus / Shot Put
Clayton Nezbeth, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay
Bo Snyder, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Austin Tindell, 12 – 4×200 Relay / 4×100 Relay
Bella Brown, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Kylee Kosek, 12 – 4×100 Relay
Mary Grace Mason, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Haleigh McCalla, 10 – Discus
Ava Vecchione, 9 – 4×100 Relay
Southern Local
Brad Sloan, 12 – Long Jump
United
Nathan Miller, 12 – Discus
Kaleb Nastari, 10 – 800
Grayson Kidder, 9 – High Jump
Ellie Marhefka, 12 – 800
Valley Christian School
Kwane Austin, 11 – 4×100 Relay
Tyrone Lindsey, 12 – 4×100 Relay
Brandon Paige, 12 – 100 / 4×100 Relay
Phillip Spradley, 10 – 4×100 Relay
Warren John F. Kennedy
Jesse Likens, 12 – 100 / 400
Chloe Coates, 11 – 100 / 200 / 400
Wellsville
Garrett Krzyston, 11 – 300 Hurdles
Western Reserve
David Altiere, 11 – 110 Hurdles
SEATED DIVISION
Boardman
Micah Beckwith, 12 – 100 / 400 / 800 / Shot Put
Canfield
Cody Piver, 11 – 100 / 400 / Shot Put
Warren G. Harding
Isaiah Mathis, 11 – 400