14 local swimmers and divers to compete at State Tournament this week

The 2020 Swimming and Diving State Tournament is taking place at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Swimming and Diving State Tournament is taking place at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton this week with 14 local athletes taking part.

The complete list of Valley swimmers and divers and their events are listed below.

GIRLS

Division II – 200 Yard IM / 100 Yard Breaststroke
Jamyson Robb (SR) – West Branch

Division II – 100 Yard Breaststroke
Rachel Klem (JR) – Crestview

BOYS

Division I – 200 Yard Medley Relay
Boardman – River Flatley (SR), Noah Basista (SR), Matthew DunLany (SR), Will Linker (SR)

Division I – 100 Yard Butterfly
Noah Basista (SR) – Boardman
Matthew DunLany (SR) – Boardman
Jake Lawrence (JR) – Austintown Fitch

Division I – 100 Yard Breaststroke
Noah Basista (SR) – Boardman

Division I – 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Boardman – Will Linker (SR), Jordan Stackpole (SR), Matthew DunLany (SR), Noah Basista (SR)

Division II – Diving
Carmen D’Alesio (FR) – Poland

Division II – Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Canfield – Connor Fritz (JR), Ty Schaab (JR), Luke Dietz (SO), Matthew Peckman (SR)

Division II – Boys 50 Yard Freestyle / 100 Yard Freestyle
Matthew Peckman (SR) – Canfield

Division II – Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Andrew Riser (JR) – Liberty

Division II – Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Canfield – Luke Dietz (SO), Cameron Burnett (FR), Connor Fritz (JR), Matthew Peckman (SR)

Division II – Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Connor Fritz (JR) – Canfield

Division II – Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
Jared Mindek (JR) – Howland

