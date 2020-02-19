14 local swimmers and divers to compete at State Tournament this week

The 2020 Swimming and Diving State Tournament is taking place at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Swimming and Diving State Tournament is taking place at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton this week with 14 local athletes taking part.

The complete list of Valley swimmers and divers and their events are listed below.

GIRLS

Division II – 200 Yard IM / 100 Yard Breaststroke

Jamyson Robb (SR) – West Branch

Division II – 100 Yard Breaststroke

Rachel Klem (JR) – Crestview

BOYS

Division I – 200 Yard Medley Relay

Boardman – River Flatley (SR), Noah Basista (SR), Matthew DunLany (SR), Will Linker (SR)

Division I – 100 Yard Butterfly

Noah Basista (SR) – Boardman

Matthew DunLany (SR) – Boardman

Jake Lawrence (JR) – Austintown Fitch

Division I – 100 Yard Breaststroke

Noah Basista (SR) – Boardman

Division I – 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Boardman – Will Linker (SR), Jordan Stackpole (SR), Matthew DunLany (SR), Noah Basista (SR)

Division II – Diving

Carmen D’Alesio (FR) – Poland

Division II – Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

Canfield – Connor Fritz (JR), Ty Schaab (JR), Luke Dietz (SO), Matthew Peckman (SR)

Division II – Boys 50 Yard Freestyle / 100 Yard Freestyle

Matthew Peckman (SR) – Canfield

Division II – Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

Andrew Riser (JR) – Liberty

Division II – Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Canfield – Luke Dietz (SO), Cameron Burnett (FR), Connor Fritz (JR), Matthew Peckman (SR)

Division II – Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

Connor Fritz (JR) – Canfield

Division II – Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

Jared Mindek (JR) – Howland