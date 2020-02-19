14 local swimmers and divers to compete at State Tournament this week

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Swimming and Diving State Tournament is taking place at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton this week with 14 local athletes taking part.
The complete list of Valley swimmers and divers and their events are listed below.
GIRLS
Division II – 200 Yard IM / 100 Yard Breaststroke
Jamyson Robb (SR) – West Branch
Division II – 100 Yard Breaststroke
Rachel Klem (JR) – Crestview
BOYS
Division I – 200 Yard Medley Relay
Boardman – River Flatley (SR), Noah Basista (SR), Matthew DunLany (SR), Will Linker (SR)
Division I – 100 Yard Butterfly
Noah Basista (SR) – Boardman
Matthew DunLany (SR) – Boardman
Jake Lawrence (JR) – Austintown Fitch
Division I – 100 Yard Breaststroke
Noah Basista (SR) – Boardman
Division I – 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Boardman – Will Linker (SR), Jordan Stackpole (SR), Matthew DunLany (SR), Noah Basista (SR)
Division II – Diving
Carmen D’Alesio (FR) – Poland
Division II – Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Canfield – Connor Fritz (JR), Ty Schaab (JR), Luke Dietz (SO), Matthew Peckman (SR)
Division II – Boys 50 Yard Freestyle / 100 Yard Freestyle
Matthew Peckman (SR) – Canfield
Division II – Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Andrew Riser (JR) – Liberty
Division II – Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Canfield – Luke Dietz (SO), Cameron Burnett (FR), Connor Fritz (JR), Matthew Peckman (SR)
Division II – Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Connor Fritz (JR) – Canfield
Division II – Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
Jared Mindek (JR) – Howland