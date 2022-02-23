YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chelsea Olson has played in 138 games at Youngstown State. That is more than any women’s basketball player in school history.

Watch the video above to hear from Olson as she approaches the end of a long career with the Penguins.

Olson is a fifth-year senior who could have transferred to a bigger program after graduating last May but stayed at YSU. Now, she ranks as one of the all-time greats.

“When I hear the name Chelsea Olson, I think loyalty, I think unselfishness,” said YSU head coach John Barnes.

“I’m a loyal person, and I think that was the biggest thing,” Olson said. “Coach Barnes gave me an opportunity to play here. I need to give this university my all, this basketball program my all because they gave me the opportunity to play and to showcase my talents here.”

Over the last five years, Olson has logged well over 4,000 minutes of Division I college basketball.

“It’s crazy,” Olson said. “It’s kind of funny because I’m the type of person that I’ll put it in my calculator and divide by 60 to see how many hours I’ve been playing, then divide by 24 to see how many days I’ve been playing. It’s just a crazy number.”

“That’s a lot, and I’ve never really dove into how many minutes she’s played over the years, but when you hear 4,000, that’s incredible,” Barnes said. “That just shows how much we’ve needed her on the floor, how much she did when she was out there.”

Olson has taken advantage of every second. She’s scored over 1,400 career points and ranks fourth all-time in three pointers made. She is seventh all-time in rebounds, fifth in assists and fourth in career blocks.

“I know the type of player I am and everybody else knows the type of player I am,” Olson said. “I think that means more to me than my individual accolades. Just people knowing that I’m unselfish in that way. I think that’s what’s most important to me.”

Olson has played with nearly 40 different players over the last five seasons at Youngstown State and although her basketball career is winding down, she is far from done with college. In June, she’ll start a three-year program at the University of Wisconsin to pursue her doctorate in physical therapy.

“It’s definitely getting a little emotional,” Olson said. “Basketball is going to end one day for everybody. But those relationships that you build, those can last forever.”