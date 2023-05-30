NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will begin their 25th season on Thursday night.

Mahoning Valley will be led by Dmitri Young, who spent 13 years in the Major Leagues with the Cardinals, Reds, Tigers and Nationals.

Young posted a career batting average of .292 with 171 home runs and 683 RBIs.

His main goal this summer is to help his players make an impression and eventually be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft this July.

“I’m very excited, you know,” Young admitted. “One, it’s a new chapter in my life and my baseball career as a coach, and this is my starting block. So my climb to the big leagues is helping these guys over here get drafted and perhaps get to the big leagues.”

Young likewise has aspirations to return to the big leagues as a manager or coach. This summer’s stop at Mahoning Valley is the first step in that journey back to Major League Baseball.

The Scrappers will open the season on Thursday against the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.