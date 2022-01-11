MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirteen local players and two Valley head coaches will be taking part in the North-South Classic this spring.

The following players were named to the North Team for Divisions 1-3:

QB Devin Sherwood – Austintown Fitch

RB T.C. Caffey – Hubbard

DL Tyson Kincade – Warren Harding

Austintown Fitch Head Coach T.J. Parker was named to the North coaching staff.

Ten players were named to the North team for Divisions 4-7:

QB Brady Shannon – Ursuline

RB DeMarcus McElroy – Ursuline

WR Dean Boyd – Ursuline

WR Nick Wilson – West Branch

OL Greg Rockwell – West Branch

DL Nassim Lloyd – Girard

LB Steven Marra – West Branch

DB Aidan Stephens – LaBrae

DB Jakylan Irving – Ursuline

DB Beau Brungard – Springfield

Ursuline Head Coach Dan Reardon was named the head coach of the North team.

The games will be played on Saturday, April 30 at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.