MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirteen local players and two Valley head coaches will be taking part in the North-South Classic this spring.
The following players were named to the North Team for Divisions 1-3:
- QB Devin Sherwood – Austintown Fitch
- RB T.C. Caffey – Hubbard
- DL Tyson Kincade – Warren Harding
Austintown Fitch Head Coach T.J. Parker was named to the North coaching staff.
Ten players were named to the North team for Divisions 4-7:
- QB Brady Shannon – Ursuline
- RB DeMarcus McElroy – Ursuline
- WR Dean Boyd – Ursuline
- WR Nick Wilson – West Branch
- OL Greg Rockwell – West Branch
- DL Nassim Lloyd – Girard
- LB Steven Marra – West Branch
- DB Aidan Stephens – LaBrae
- DB Jakylan Irving – Ursuline
- DB Beau Brungard – Springfield
Ursuline Head Coach Dan Reardon was named the head coach of the North team.
The games will be played on Saturday, April 30 at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.