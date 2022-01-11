MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirteen local players and two Valley head coaches will be taking part in the North-South Classic this spring.

The following players were named to the North Team for Divisions 1-3:

  • QB Devin Sherwood – Austintown Fitch
  • RB T.C. Caffey – Hubbard
  • DL Tyson Kincade – Warren Harding

Austintown Fitch Head Coach T.J. Parker was named to the North coaching staff.

Ten players were named to the North team for Divisions 4-7:

  • QB Brady Shannon – Ursuline
  • RB DeMarcus McElroy – Ursuline
  • WR Dean Boyd – Ursuline
  • WR Nick Wilson – West Branch
  • OL Greg Rockwell – West Branch
  • DL Nassim Lloyd – Girard
  • LB Steven Marra – West Branch
  • DB Aidan Stephens – LaBrae
  • DB Jakylan Irving – Ursuline
  • DB Beau Brungard – Springfield

Ursuline Head Coach Dan Reardon was named the head coach of the North team.

The games will be played on Saturday, April 30 at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.