HILLIARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly a dozen of the area’s top wrestlers will be competing this weekend at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s girls’ state tournament at Hilliard Davidson High School.

“I’m really excited,” Brookfield senior Bailey Hackett. “This is my third year competing and my last year at state. I’m just really excited to be here.”

“Last year when I went, there was a little competition, but I still made it up through,” added Boardman sophomore Lexi Beadle. “I know I have harder matches this time around, so it will be nice to see the competition between girls.”

Along with Hackett and Beadle, the other wrestlers participating are:

Zoe Van Vlaenderen Catons, Dakota McCracken, Lucille Stout – United

Olive Karam – Champion

Madison Burns – Howland

Katie Harshbarger – Southern

Karlie Stith – Salem

Makaya Newlun – East Liverpool

Emily Flynn – Hubbard

The state tournament kicks off on Saturday. The top eight wrestlers from each weight class will move on to Sunday’s matches.