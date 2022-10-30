YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the OHSAA Youngstown Regional Meets on Saturday, 14 runners from around the Valley individually qualified for the state meet, while four local teams qualified.
Boys Division 1 Region 1:
- (9) David D’Altorio – Boardman
- (11) Blake Baker – Canfield
- (16) Brock Farris – Boardman
Division 2 Region 9:
- (6) Zac Haley – Lakeview
- (8) Brayden Murray – Hubbard
- (10) Logan Flament – Poland
Division 3 Region 9:
- (3) Kaleb Nastari – United Local
- (5) Dominic Pappagallo – Mineral Ridge
- (10) Alex Donaldson – Maplewood
- (12) Bryson Himes – Maplewood
- (14) Caleb Domitrovich – McDonald
- (16) Timmy Pappagallo – Mineral Ridge
Girls Division 3 Region 9:
- (1) Morgan Hipple – McDonald – Individual Regional Champion
- (3) Carleigh Richards – Maplewood
On the team end, Maplewood Boys were crowned Division 3 Region 9 champions, finishing 18 points ahead of second place.
Additionally, McDonald Girls and Boys both qualified, each finishing third and fourth as a team at regionals.
In the Girls Division 2 Region 5 race, Salem Quakers girls cross country team qualified for state, finishing fourth.
All runners and teams will race in Columbus at the state championships Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park.