YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the OHSAA Youngstown Regional Meets on Saturday, 14 runners from around the Valley individually qualified for the state meet, while four local teams qualified.

Boys Division 1 Region 1:

(9) David D’Altorio – Boardman

(11) Blake Baker – Canfield

(16) Brock Farris – Boardman

Division 2 Region 9:

(6) Zac Haley – Lakeview

(8) Brayden Murray – Hubbard

(10) Logan Flament – Poland

Division 3 Region 9:

(3) Kaleb Nastari – United Local

(5) Dominic Pappagallo – Mineral Ridge

(10) Alex Donaldson – Maplewood

(12) Bryson Himes – Maplewood

(14) Caleb Domitrovich – McDonald

(16) Timmy Pappagallo – Mineral Ridge

Girls Division 3 Region 9:

(1) Morgan Hipple – McDonald – Individual Regional Champion

(3) Carleigh Richards – Maplewood

On the team end, Maplewood Boys were crowned Division 3 Region 9 champions, finishing 18 points ahead of second place.

Additionally, McDonald Girls and Boys both qualified, each finishing third and fourth as a team at regionals.

In the Girls Division 2 Region 5 race, Salem Quakers girls cross country team qualified for state, finishing fourth.

All runners and teams will race in Columbus at the state championships Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park.