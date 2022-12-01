POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team used a late second quarter surge to get the win over Champion on Thursday 51-22.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Golden Flashes 8-2 in the first quarter before Champion went on a quick run two cut it to 9-7 early in the 2nd quarter.

Poland would respond with an 11-0 run to close out the 2nd quarter giving them a 13-point lead and never looked back.

Mary Brandt led the Bulldogs with 17 points while Sarah Forsyth had 12 and Katie McDonald added 10.

For Champion, Isabella Meyer had a team-high 13 points.

With the win, Poland improves to 2-0 while Champion falls to 1-2.