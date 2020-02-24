1,000 point club headlines this week’s Starting 5 Contenders

Watch the video to see which players caught our attention last week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) It was a week to remember for several players here in the Valley who joined the 1,000 point club.

Boardman senior Derrick Anderson did it last Tuesday when he pumped in a staggering 38 points in the Spartan’s win over Ursuline.

Poland’s Jackie Grisdale reached the milestone as a junior. Grisdale finished with 19 points against Struthers, and became the 7th female player in school history to reach 1,000 points.

“It means the world to me,” says Grisdale. “This is a milestone for me, but it shows how much work everyone around me has put in too.”

South Range senior Chris Brooks joined the club on Wednesday. His 19 point effort against Niles was enough to become just the 2nd boys player to eclipse 1,000 points. He also became the school’s all-time leader in rebounds.

“It was a little surreal,” says Brooks. “I’ve always dreamed about scoring 1,000. It’s been my goal since I can remember. It was just fun putting that bucket in and everyone happy for me. And it was a real special moment.”

Our Player of the Game form Friday night was Springfield’s Drew Clark. The Tigers senior stuffed the stat book against LaBrae with 24 points, 15 rebounds, 7 blocks, 4 assists, and 3 steals in our WKBN Game of the Week.