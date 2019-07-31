100-year-old bocce player says hard work is key to longevity

This week marks a milestone for local bocce player Al Nerone, who will turn 100 years old on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesdays at St. Anthony’s in Struthers, there’s a weekly get-together of Arco Club members, which is filled with good friends, old stories and bocce.

This week marks a milestone for one of the members. Al Nerone will turn 100 years old on Saturday.

“Oh no, I never thought I’d get to be a hundred,” Nerone said. “Just imagine a hundred times 365 days a year times 24 hours a day, and my heart never says, ‘Al, let me rest,'” he added with a laugh.

Hard work is the key to longevity, according to Nerone. He worked 12 and 14 hour days, six days a week at Tri-County Distribution. He is quick to say that, in 48 years, he used just 11 sick days. Nerone didn’t start playing bocce until he retired in 1984.

“When I’m bocceing, I’m relaxing. I’m not thinking about my income tax or my property tax or whatever. I enjoy it,” Nerone said.

Nerone has won four championships but says the best part of bocce is spending time with his friends, and the more than 60 members of the Arco Club.

“Oh, that’s wonderful. That’s the best gift I got, friends like the gentlemen I have here.”