10 NFL stars that you may have forgot played for the Cleveland Browns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have had 17 players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and five others who spent a small portion of their career in Cleveland. Here are a few players whose time in a Browns uniform was so short, they may have slipped your mind.
MARK BAVARO
The two-time Pro Bowl tight end played nine years in the NFL and won two Super Bowls with the Giants in 1986 and 1987. Bavaro has 351 career receptions for over 4,700 yards and 9 touchdowns. Despite a serious knee injury/condition that cost him the entire season in 1991, Bavaro refused to retire and signed with the Browns in 1992. He played one year in Cleveland, started all 16 games, and caught 26 receptions and 2 touchdowns.
JAMES BROOKS
The four-time Pro Bowler and 12-year NFL veteran finished his career with well over 11,000 total yards and 79 touchdowns. But did you know 38 of those yards came in Cleveland? Brooks played most of his career in Cincinnati and ranks second on the Bengals’ all-time rushing list with 6,447 career yards. Brooks played just four games with Cleveland in 1992 and rushed for 38 yards before getting traded to Tampa Bay.
WILLIE DAVIS
The Hall of Fame defensive end played 10 years in Green Bay and helped the Packers win the first two Super Bowl titles in NFL history under legendary head coach Vince Lombardi. Davis was a five-time Pro Bowler, five-time NFL champion and elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981. But did you know Davis was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1956? He played in 24 games for Cleveland and was traded to the Packers in 1960.
LEN DAWSON
The Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl MVP played 19 seasons in the NFL — two of which came in Cleveland. Early in his career, Dawson played in nine games for the Browns. He completed 15 passes, threw one touchdown and had 3 interceptions. Dawson was beat out for the starting job by Milt Plum and released by Cleveland in 1961. Dawson went on to throw for more than 28,000 yards in his professional career, won Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs and has his number 16 retired in Kansas City.
JOE MORRIS
The two-time Pro Bowler played eight years in the NFL and helped the Giants win a Super Bowl in 1987. Morris rushed for 5,296 yards and 48 touchdowns during his seven years with New York. His 21 rushing touchdowns in 1987 remains a team record. Morris is also the all-time leading rusher at Syracuse University, ahead of former players like Jim Brown, Larry Csonka and Struthers native Walter Reyes. Morris played his final NFL season in Cleveland in 1991, rushing for 289 yards and scoring 2 touchdowns.
RASHAAN SALAAM
The Cleveland Browns have had plenty of Heisman trophy winners on their roster over the years (Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III, Ty Detmer, Vinny Testaverde). But do you remember Rashaan Salaam? The University of Colorado running back rushed for over 2,000 yards for the Buffalos as junior and won the Heisman trophy in 1994. Salaam was a first round draft pick by the Bears in 1995 and a thousand-yard rusher his rookie year. But his career quickly fell apart. He was signed by Cleveland in 1999 and appeared in just two games for the Browns that season. He had just one carry for two yards during his time in Cleveland.
MARK RYPIEN
The two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion played 11 years in the NFL. Rypien spent most of his career with the Washington Redskins, throwing for more than 15,000 yards and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVI. After being released by the Redskins in 1994, Rypien signed with Cleveland and served a backup quarterback behind Vinny Testaverde. He appeared in six games for the Browns, throwing for 694 yards and 4 touchdowns.
CHRIS SPIELMAN
Spielman was a two-time All-American at Ohio State and a four-time Pro Bowler for the Detroit Lions. He played 10 years in the NFL and recorded 1,363 career tackles, 10.5 sacks and 6 interceptions. After taking a year off from football to care for his family, Spielman returned to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 1999 but he never played in a regular season game. A neck injury suffered in the preseason ended his NFL career.
MIKE TOMCZAK
The 15-year NFL veteran helped Chicago win a Super Bowl his rookie year as backup quarterback with the Bears in 1986. Tomczak threw for over 16,000 yards and 88 touchdowns in his career, most of which came with Chicago and Pittsburgh. But before signing with the Steelers, Tomczak spent one season in Cleveland. He started eight games for the Browns in 1992, throwing for 1,693 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has most recently served as assistant coach at Youngstown State University.
LORENZO WHITE
Houston’s Pro Bowl running back played eight years in the NFL and all but one came in an Oilers’ uniform. White was a first round draft pick in 1988 after becoming the first player in Michigan State history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. He remains the Spartans’ all-time leading rusher. White played his final season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 12 games, rushing for 163 total yards.