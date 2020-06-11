10 All-Stars that may have never played for Cleveland if MLB Draft was only 5 rounds

Cleveland Indians’ Kenny Lofton speeds toward first on an RBI-double off New York Yankees pitcher Ross Ohlendorf in the sixth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game Thursday, Oct. 4, 2007, in Cleveland. Lofton drove in four runs in the Indians’ 12-3 win. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will be limited to just five rounds this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to cut costs, the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft has been limited to just five rounds this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how would a five-round draft have affected the Cleveland Indians throughout history?

Well, the Indians have found great value in the later rounds of the MLB Draft. In fact, their current 40-man roster includes 11 players that were drafted in the sixth round or later:

Zach Plesac (2016 / 12th Round)

Adam Plutko (2013 / 11th Round)

Greg Allen (2014 / 6th Round)

Roberto Perez (2008 / 33rd Round)

Jake Bauers (2013 / 7th Round)

Nick Wittgren (2012 / 9th Round)

James Karinchak (2017 / 9th Round)

Adam Cimber (2013 / 9th Round)

Logan Allen (2015 / 8th Round)

Phil Maton (2015 / 20th)

Hunter Wood (2013 / 29th Round)

The Indians have also found more than a dozen All-Stars in the later rounds:

MICHAEL BRANTLEY

7th Round – 2005

Drafted #205 by Milwaukee Brewers Traded to Cleveland as a “player to be named later” in 2008, Brantley spent 10 years with the Indians and has been named an All-Star four times

YAN GOMES

10th Round – 2009

Drafted #310 by Toronto Blue Jays Gomes played six years in Cleveland and was named an All-Star in 2018. He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

RONNIE BELLIARD

8th Round – 1994

Drafted #207 by Milwaukee Brewers



Belliard played 13 seasons for six different teams in major league baseball, and was named an All-Star in 2004 during his time in Cleveland.

RICHIE SEXSON

24th Round – 1993

Drafted #671 by Cleveland Indians Sexson played 12 years in Major League Baseball, and after being traded by Cleveland in 2000, was twice named an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers.

MATT LAWTON

13th Round – 1991

Drafted #336 by Minnesota Twins Lawton played for seven different teams over 12 seasons in Major League Baseball. He was twice named an All-Star, including his 2004 season with the Indians.

BRIAN GILES

17th Rounds – 1989

Drafted #437 by Cleveland Indians Giles played 15 years in the majors, including his first four seasons with Cleveland. He was twice named an All-Star after being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

JIM THOME

13th Round – 1989

Drafted #333 by Cleveland Indians Thome is five-time All-Star and ranks eighth all-time with 612 career homeruns. His #25 is retired in Cleveland, and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

KENNY LOFTON

17th Round – 1988

Drafted #428 by Houston Astros Lofton played 17 years in the majors for 11 different teams. He spent 10 years in Cleveland where he was a six-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

BROOK JACOBY

7th Round – 1979

Drafted #153 by Atlanta Braves Jacoby played nine years in Cleveland, was a career .273 hitter and was twice named an All-Star with the Indians.

BUDDY BELL

16th Round – 1969

Drafted #375 by Cleveland Indians Drafted out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Bell played 18 years in the majors and was named an All-Star five times and won six Gold Glove Awards.