10 All-Stars that may have never played for Cleveland if MLB Draft was only 5 rounds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to cut costs, the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft has been limited to just five rounds this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So how would a five-round draft have affected the Cleveland Indians throughout history?
Well, the Indians have found great value in the later rounds of the MLB Draft. In fact, their current 40-man roster includes 11 players that were drafted in the sixth round or later:
- Zach Plesac (2016 / 12th Round)
- Adam Plutko (2013 / 11th Round)
- Greg Allen (2014 / 6th Round)
- Roberto Perez (2008 / 33rd Round)
- Jake Bauers (2013 / 7th Round)
- Nick Wittgren (2012 / 9th Round)
- James Karinchak (2017 / 9th Round)
- Adam Cimber (2013 / 9th Round)
- Logan Allen (2015 / 8th Round)
- Phil Maton (2015 / 20th)
- Hunter Wood (2013 / 29th Round)
The Indians have also found more than a dozen All-Stars in the later rounds:
MICHAEL BRANTLEY
7th Round – 2005
Drafted #205 by Milwaukee Brewers
Traded to Cleveland as a “player to be named later” in 2008, Brantley spent 10 years with the Indians and has been named an All-Star four times
YAN GOMES
10th Round – 2009
Drafted #310 by Toronto Blue Jays
Gomes played six years in Cleveland and was named an All-Star in 2018. He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
RONNIE BELLIARD
8th Round – 1994
Drafted #207 by Milwaukee Brewers
Belliard played 13 seasons for six different teams in major league baseball, and was named an All-Star in 2004 during his time in Cleveland.
RICHIE SEXSON
24th Round – 1993
Drafted #671 by Cleveland Indians
Sexson played 12 years in Major League Baseball, and after being traded by Cleveland in 2000, was twice named an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers.
MATT LAWTON
13th Round – 1991
Drafted #336 by Minnesota Twins
Lawton played for seven different teams over 12 seasons in Major League Baseball. He was twice named an All-Star, including his 2004 season with the Indians.
BRIAN GILES
17th Rounds – 1989
Drafted #437 by Cleveland Indians
Giles played 15 years in the majors, including his first four seasons with Cleveland. He was twice named an All-Star after being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
JIM THOME
13th Round – 1989
Drafted #333 by Cleveland Indians
Thome is five-time All-Star and ranks eighth all-time with 612 career homeruns. His #25 is retired in Cleveland, and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
KENNY LOFTON
17th Round – 1988
Drafted #428 by Houston Astros
Lofton played 17 years in the majors for 11 different teams. He spent 10 years in Cleveland where he was a six-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.
BROOK JACOBY
7th Round – 1979
Drafted #153 by Atlanta Braves
Jacoby played nine years in Cleveland, was a career .273 hitter and was twice named an All-Star with the Indians.
BUDDY BELL
16th Round – 1969
Drafted #375 by Cleveland Indians
Drafted out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Bell played 18 years in the majors and was named an All-Star five times and won six Gold Glove Awards.
CODY ALLEN
23rd Round – 2011
Drafted #698 by Cleveland Indians
Allen was drafted twice by the Indians (16th Round in 2010), and although he was never named an All-Star, he remains the teams all-time leader in saves.