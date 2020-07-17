’10-0 and playoffs:’ Confidence running high for Wellsville football team

The Tigers return seven starters on both sides of the ball and have their sights set on the post season

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – At 5-5, Wellsville was just one win away from making the playoffs last year.

This season, the football team’s numbers are up, as is the enthusiasm. In fact, there is no lack of confidence when it comes to the Tigers’ expectations for this season.

“10-0, playoffs, easy,” predicted Tigers’ Senior Quarterback Troy Carter.

Senior Linebacker Cade Weekley shared the optimistic outlook.

“10-0 and playoffs. Exactly like that. Yeah, we’re going,” he said.

There is big talk in Wellsville this year, and the Tigers are ready to back it up. They return seven starters on both sides of the ball and have had more than 25 kids out this summer during voluntary workouts.

“Our kids believe just in themselves,” Head Coach Rob Ramsey said. “This is the only thing we can control. These kids realize that they have a lot on the table and it’s up to them what they do with it.”

The Tigers have their leading tackler back on defense in linebacker Cade Weekley. Quarterback Troy Carter returns on offense.

“Feels good to be the big dog this year,” Carter said. “Everybody looking up to me this year. Cade Weekley, we’re the big dogs on the team now.”

Carter has started behind center since he was a 13-year-old freshman. So, the expectations for him this season are big, and he’s ready to lead.

“There’s a lot of confidence around here because everybody trusts each other this year,” Carter added. “We’re all close together like a family, for real. I ain’t never been this close with a team yet. Everybody is helping each other. Everybody is paying attention, so everybody is picking it up quick.”

“Just everyone is paying attention,” Weekley revealed. “Everyone is trying to learn. There’s no complaining or anything. It’s just a better group.”

Wellsville are slated to kickoff the season August 28 at home against Toronto.

“We haven’t had this in four years,” said Coach Ramsey. “This group of seniors that we started with when I first got hired down here has shown tremendous leadership, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the fall.”