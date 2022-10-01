FARGO, N.D. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team went on the road and fell to #1 North Dakota State 27-14 Saturday afternoon.

The Bison would open the scoring on their second drive when Hunter Luepke capped off a five-play drive to make it 7-0 NDSU.

Luepke would score again on the next Bison drive, this time from 12 yards out to give North Dakota State a 14-0 lead.

Youngstown State would get on the board in the second quarter on a Colt McFadden field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3.

But NDSU would answer on their next drive, going 75 yards on 12 plays that was capped off by a Kobe Johnson 17-yard touchdown to give the Bison a 21-3 advantage into the half.

Youngstown State would add another field goal off the foot of McFadden from 47-yards out late in the 3rd quarter to make it 21-6.

North Dakota State would add a field goal in the fourth quarter to increase their lead to 24-6.

The Penguins would score their first touchdown of the day with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter when Salem grad Mitch Davidson hit Jaleel McLaughlin for a 35 yard touchdown to cut the Bison lead to 24-14.

But that would be as close as YSU would come as NDSU would add a late field goal to round out the scoring at 27-14.

Youngstown State falls to 2-2 and will host North Dakota next Saturday.