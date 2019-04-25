"It's the Dream": NFL Draft prospect Darrin Hall drawing interest from AFC North teams Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Several Valley products hope to hear their names called this weekend in the 2019 NFL Draft, including Austintown Fitch grad Darrin Hall.

The running back wrapped up a standout career with the Pitt Panthers last fall, where he racked up over 1,144 yards rushing along with 10 touchdowns. Hall went on to get plenty of exposure at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game.

"My mindset is to go in and compete," said Hall. "I'm confident in my abilities to play in the NFL so whatever round I get drafted or undrafted it really doesn't matter to me because I know I'm able to compete on a high level and to contribute to some team."

After sitting down with Sports Team 27 on Wednesday, Hall says several AFC North teams have expressed interest, including the Steelers and Browns. Scouts are telling Hall, he could be selected Saturday somewhere in Rounds 4 through 7.

"It's the dream you grow up watching Jerome Bettis and players like that and just to be able to wear that same jersey, wear that same logo...Browns, Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, just teams around here that I consider being home and it would just be awesome, it would be a great experience."