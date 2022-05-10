What are the top-rated shampoos on Dermstore?

All shampoos are not created equal. Strengthening, thickening, clarifying, smoothing, hydrating, color-safe — the list of shampoo formulas is long and sometimes confusing. You need to choose a shampoo that suits your hair type so your locks are getting the nutrients and moisture it needs.

If you have serious issues with your hair, such as a dry scalp, damage from repeated color processing, or thinning locks, you need to be especially picky about the formula you use. But even if you just have fussy curls or coarse hair that tends to get dry, the right shampoo can improve the condition of your hair, so you don’t have to spend as much time styling it each day.

Looking for a new shampoo? Here are the best formulas you can find on Dermstore to give you shiny, smooth hair, no matter what type you have.

Best shampoos on Dermstore for under $30

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Shampoo

This daily shampoo contains a combination of vitamins B-7, C and E and pro-vitamin B5 to help boost your hair’s shine and softness. The included antioxidants protect against environmental stressors, such as the sun and pollution. That makes it an excellent formula for most hair types.

Klorane Shampoo with Chamomile for Blond Hair

This lightening shampoo uses chamomile extract to brighten natural and color-treated blonde hair. It’s gentle enough to cleanse and detangle even fragile locks, so you can use it every day. The included honey-based moisturizing complex leaves your hair soft and hydrated, too.

dpHUE Color Fresh Shampoo

This shampoo is gentle enough to cleanse color-treated hair daily. It’s also paraben- and sulfate-free to prevent fading, so your hair color stays fresh and vibrant between salon trips. It even protects against UV damage from sun exposure.

Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind Matcha Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo

Featuring a blend of green juice-inspired ingredients, including spinach, apple and matcha, this shampoo is rich in antioxidants and nutrients that help nourish dry locks. It protects the hair and scalp from UV and free radical damage and contains compounds that help encourage hair growth. It’s safe for color-treated hair, too.

Best shampoos on Dermstore for $30-$40

Living Proof Full Shampoo

This shampoo can help fine or thin hair look thicker and fuller. It has a lightweight formula that cleanses the hair well, removing dirt, oil, sweat and styling product buildup. It also contains peptides that help boost the hair’s volume and other nutrients to protect against environmental damage. It’s paraben-, sulfate- and silicone-free, too.

Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo

This shampoo contains pure peppermint oil to boost circulation in the scalp and provide an invigorating scent. It doesn’t strip the hair but still effectively removes all dirt and oil and boosts shine. The avocado helps nourish and strengthen your tresses, too.

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

If you have a tight, dry scalp, this specially formulated shampoo can help soothe and treat the issue. It contains salicylic acid to exfoliate the dry skin, as well as wheat protein to fortify the hair. It’s gentle enough for colored-treated locks, too.

R and Co. Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

This shampoo works well for all hair types because it helps maintain the perfect oil balance on the scalp. It provides moisture to your tresses that doesn’t weigh it down and contains marigold flower extract to help treat dandruff. It boosts shine and body, too.

Rahua Hydration Shampoo

If you have dry, frizzy hair, this hydrating shampoo helps nourish and smooth your locks. It contains rahua oil to strengthen weak strands and promote scalp health, as well as quinoa protein to heal the hair and help it retain moisture. It’s also sulfate-free, so it’s safe for color-treated locks.

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

Formulated for damaged hair, this shampoo cleanses while repairing and strengthening. It fills in weak areas in the hair’s cuticle that result from heat, color or chemical damage. It also contains vitamin C to help boost shine and protect against environmental damage.

R and Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

With biotin and pro-vitamin B5, this daily shampoo helps thicken your hair and boost volume, making it ideal for fine and thin hair. It contains coconut oil to help add shine and prevent breakage without weighing your tresses down. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, too.

Best shampoos on Dermstore for $40+

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo

If your color-treated blonde hair looks brassy, this violet shampoo can help tone and brighten your locks. The pure violent pigment counteracts brassiness, while a combination of plant-based extracts helps preserve your color and prevent fading. It also contains olive and jojoba oil to moisturize and smooth frizz.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

This combination shampoo and scrub contains charcoal and plant-based exfoliators to help remove dead skin and excess oil from your scalp. It also has peppermint, spearmint and tea tree oils to soothe itchiness and irritation. The formula is even safe for color-treated hair.

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo

This hydrating shampoo has caviar extract, which provides omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that help hydrate and smooth the hair. It also fights against fading and protects against common environmental stressors, such as pollution. It can increase your hair’s shine, too.

Oribe Gold Lust Repair Restore Shampoo

This repairing shampoo helps smooth and soften dry hair. It contains biotin to nourish the hair and encourage healthy growth. It also has argan and maracuja oils to add shine, fight frizz and moisturize the hair. It also helps stimulate circulation in the scalp to ensure your locks are as strong as possible.

