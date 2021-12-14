Which high-end spinner luggage is best?

When luggage manufacturers came up with wheeled suitcases, travelers’ lives were changed for the better. Instead of carrying your luggage by the handle, you could pull it behind you. The manufacturers then made rollaboard luggage even easier to maneuver by putting wheels at all four corners.

WIth four wheels, the suitcase stays upright at all times, and because four wheels allow you to push or pull your luggage, manufacturers replaced in-line wheels with wheels on casters that swivel a full 360 degrees. If you are looking for a well-crafted spinner bag with the bonus of an external USB port, take a look at the Travelpro Platinum Elite 21-Inch Expandable Spinner Suitcase.

What to know before you buy high-end spinner luggage

Whether you call them wheelie bags or spinner bags, four-wheel spinner luggage is the easiest way to get your travel necessities around airports, hotels and wherever you travel. High-end spinner luggage is made with better materials, has a better fit and finish, and includes more valuable features than standard luggage.

Softside spinner luggage

Softside luggage is light and has some flex to it so you can stuff in those last-minute items. Almost all softside luggage is made of synthetic fabrics that are treated to be water resistant. Softside luggage is made of woven fabrics, so it gets damaged more easily than hardside bags and suitcases. High-end softside spinner luggage is made of better materials that are stronger, lighter and more durable, such as ripstop, ballistic or denier nylon. High-end softside spinner luggage will have pockets you can access from the outside.

Hardside spinner luggage

Hardside spinner luggage typically is made of some type of plastic molded into a thin, slightly flexible shell. High-end hardside luggage is made of polycarbonate, which is lighter and stronger than standard grades of plastic. You can find some hardside spinner luggage made of aluminum, which is heavier than plastic or fabric bags. Hardside luggage gets scuffed, so look for high-end hardside spinner luggage that has an exterior designed to hide scratches.

What to look for in quality high-end spinner luggage

Sets vs. individual pieces

People who need only one piece usually choose 22-inch spinner bags, the largest rollaboard they are allowed. People who need to carry more when they travel often opt for matched sets. Checked spinner bags come in heights ranging from 24 to 32 inches.

Handles

Handles make it easy to lift your bags off the carousel and in and out of cars and taxis. High-end luggage usually has one handle at the top and another at the side. Look for handles on high-end spinner luggage to be recessed so they remain protected when checked through to your final destination.

Wheels

Some spinner luggage has one pivoting wheel at each corner. Better luggage has two wheels at each corner for greater stability and longer service life. High-end spinner luggage wheels have sealed ball bearings for a smoother, quieter and easier roll.

How much you can expect to spend on high-end spinner luggage

Most high end spinner luggage costs $200-$400. You can find a few high-end sets under $200 and a lot of exotic spinner luggage for $1,000 or more.

High-end spinner luggage FAQ

Can kids use spinner luggage?

A. Yes. Four-wheel designs are balanced evenly. Kids can easily push spinner bags along, pull them or walk alongside them. Luggage manufacturers offer many spinner bags for kids in smaller sizes and with big, bold colors, designs and familiar characters.

Do spinner suitcases have any downsides?

A. Because they have wheels on all four corners, spinner suitcases can roll away when bumped or on a slight slope. High-end spinner luggage solves that problem with brakes.

What kind of warranty will you get with a high-end spinner suitcase?

A. Warranties vary greatly from product to product and manufacturer to manufacturer. Always check the fine print first before buying a high-end spinner suitcase.

What’s the best high-end spinner luggage to buy?

Top high-end spinner luggage

Travelpro Platinum Elite 21-Inch Expandable Spinner Suitcase

What you need to know: The clever design of this expandable suitcase is built with a drop-in suiter for wrinkle-free packing and a removable TSA-compliant toiletries bag.

What you’ll love: The Precisionglide system gives you effortless roll and precise control with a contoured grip, height-adjustable Powerscope extension handle for minimum wobble, and self-aligning magnetic spinner wheels that roll straight in any direction. This high-end spinner bag has an external USB port for charging your travel electronics and a dedicated pocket at the top for your rechargeable battery power supply.

What you should consider: The rechargeable power pack is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end spinner luggage for the money

Samsonite Freeform 21-Inch Hardside Expandable Bag With Double Spinner Wheels

What you need to know: This expandable hardside bag is extremely lightweight and durable.

What you’ll love: The double wheel design at all corners makes maneuvering this suitcase a breeze. The reinforced combination lock is recessed for additional safety and security. The accordion design lets you pack even more inside than a regular hardside 21-inch bag. This high-end spinner suitcase comes in three sizes and your choice of a dozen colors. The integrated multi-stage aluminum pull handle has a comfortable grip.

What you should consider: The surface of this suitcase is somewhat prone to scratching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 21-Inch Spinner Luggage With Brake

What you need to know: This high-end spinner suitcase comes with a built-in tracking device so you know where it is even if the airline doesn’t.

What you’ll love: The 100% polycarbonate shell of this spinner bag is extremely durable and resistant to cracking and breaking. The sturdy but flexible shell bounces back into shape when dented during rough handling. The TSA-approved combination dial lock is recessed for extra security. The deluxe interior has removable hanger, shoe and laundry bags with web straps to keep items secure and free of wrinkles.

What you should consider: The dual wheels at each corner are plastic on plastic swivels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

