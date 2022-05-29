Which Disney luggage is best?

From favorite classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck to beloved “princesses” such as Ariel, Mulan and Tiana, Disney has been around for almost a century. What better way to express your personality and love for your favorite Disney character than with Disney luggage?

Elements such as design, size and material determine the price. For durable and more protective Disney luggage, a hardshell is a suitable choice, but can be more expensive. Softshell is budget-friendly and allows for more room. If you’re looking for a cheap yet high-quality Disney luggage, the American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage With Spinner Wheels is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Disney luggage

Material

Hardside luggage is great for those who want maximum durability and protection, while softside is a good option for those who aren’t light packers. Hardside luggage is made of aluminum, polycarbonate, polypropylene and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS). Softshell is made of ballistic nylon, cordura and polyester. Some materials and fabrics are easier to clean than others.

Size

Typically, the larger the suitcase, the higher the cost. However, it’s a good idea to think about how often you travel. For short distances and short trip stays, smaller carry-on luggage may be more suitable. Standard luggage sizes are 18, 22, 25 and 30 inches.

Weight when empty

There’s no question suitcases can become heavy very quickly, especially if you’re not a light packer. Before purchasing a quality suitcase, it’s important to see how much it weighs when empty. The average weight limit for suitcases on most airlines is 50 pounds. Additionally, the more weight in a suitcase, the more of a hassle it can be to transport.

What to look for in quality Disney luggage

Designs

Suitcases come in a multitude of colors and patterns, making them great accessories and ways to express your style. If you travel often, consider luggage that has bright designs or is a different color to stand out. From “Star Wars” to “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen,” Disney has a slew of fun choices from which to choose.

Wheels

Rolling spinning luggage is extremely popular because they’re easy to navigate and are perfect when in a rush. These wheels are designed to move 360 degrees. Depending on the luggage style, they will have either four or eight spinning wheels. In-line skate wheels are featured on most suitcases. They’re always a great choice because they’re durable, especially when luggage is handled in a rough manner. If you usually only need to take a carry-on, in-line skate meets airline requirements without going over dimensions. Compared to spinner wheels, you can roll luggage with in-line wheels behind you.

Style

Hardside luggage is perfect for those who prefer support and durability. Aside from their lightweight construction, they’re waterproof and typically made of polycarbonate. Softside luggage is great for those who tend to overpack. They’re generally less expensive and made of either nylon or polyester. In addition to hardside and softside, popular luggage styles include carry-on, rolling spinner luggage, duffle bags, travel totes and garment bags.

How much you can expect to spend on Disney luggage

Luggage can be on the expensive side. When it’s designed with popular brands and companies, such as Disney, price typically increases. Softside suitcases range between $70-$100 whereas hardshell is $150 and up. While softside luggage is cheaper, the quality may not be as good as hardshell.

Disney luggage FAQ

Do all airlines accept the same luggage size for carry-ons?

A. No. Luggage qualifications for carry-ons vary depending on the airline. While most airlines accept carry-on luggage, some don’t. Typically, the size qualification for most airlines is a carry-on that measures 22-by-14-by-19 inches.

Is softshell or hardshell better?

A. Suitcases often are designed in two styles: softside and hardshell. While both have the same purpose, it simply comes down to personal preference. Hardshell is great if you’re looking for an option that provides extra support and protection. With softshell, you can pack more and it’s easy to store when on the road. They’re also less expensive. However, because it’s made of a fabric, it can tear or snag easily.

What’s the best Disney luggage to buy?

Top Disney luggage

Textured Mickey Mouse Hardshell Luggage

What you need to know: This luggage provides full protection and it’s unique design makes it easy to distinguish from other suitcases.

What you’ll love: Sold in black, rose gold and silver, this hardshell Disney luggage is perfect for those looking for extra protection. The eight spinner wheels allow for easy transportation. It features a divider with mesh pockets and a waterproof compartment. It’s also designed in three sizes: 21, 25 and 29 inches.

What you should consider: It is on the pricier end.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Disney luggage for the money

American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage With Spinner Wheels

What you need to know: For those who prefer hardshell luggage, this Disney suitcase is bright and ebay to spot.

What you’ll love: Available in multiple Disney designs, the spinner wheels make it easy to move. The case is designed to open like a book, so packing is easy and personal items are protected due to the fabric lining. Criss-cross straps provide extra support.

What you should consider: Some reviews stated the product was damaged upon delivery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

American Tourister Kids’ Softside Disney Luggage

What you need to know: This Disney luggage is perfect for kids who adore princesses, Mickey Mouse and Star Wars.

What you’ll love: Sold at a reasonable price, this luggage is vibrant, featuring sparkles and bright colors, making it easy for your child to find. The cross straps make it so articles don’t move around when traveling, while the pull handle is easy to operate and stand luggage up.

What you should consider: Delivery of this item may take an extended period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

