Which Coolife luggage is best?

A relatively young brand, Coolife has quickly become a popular choice when it comes to affordable luggage. With a durable construction that boasts convenient travel features such as TSA-approved locks and spinner wheels, Coolife luggage is sure to be a worthwhile option for anyone in search of luggage. Offering a variety of color and size options, nearly any traveler can find a Coolife suitcase that meets their needs. If you are looking for a high-quality and affordable luggage set, check out the Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set.

What to know before you buy Coolife luggage

Size

Before purchasing new luggage, be sure to consider what size is going to be the most beneficial for your trip. Large suitcases do offer a lot more space for packing, but they may lead to a time-consuming check-in or added travel costs. While smaller bags hold a lot less, most options do fit the airline carry-on size requirements. This helps to lower the amount you pay in travel fees and the time you spend claiming your baggage after your flight. Thankfully, most Coolife luggage options are sold in 3-piece sets so there is plenty of variety.

Durable construction

Coolife luggage is designed to withstand even the most brutal of travel conditions. Most hard-side luggage options are constructed using tough PC materials, and some extra durable models feature a sturdy aluminum frame for extra support. This durable construction is the best choice for protection, but hard-shell options are not expandable so they may not be ideal for travelers who find themselves stuffing their suitcase. For consumers who prefer more give, many soft-side luggage options feature expandable capabilities.

Ease of transport

Most Coolife luggage options feature multidirectional spinner wheels and telescoping handles. These things make it easier for you to take your luggage through the airport without causing too much wear on the bag.

What to look for in quality Coolife luggage

TSA-approved locks

Every traveler knows that added security is the key to having a stress-free trip. Thankfully, many Coolife bags feature built-in TSA-approved locks. These locks are able to be opened by TSA agents with special keys. This helps to make sure that your belongings stay safe while still complying with TSA security protocols.

Internal and external pockets

To ensure the best travel experience, make sure the luggage you choose has plenty of pockets. It’s a good idea to find a bag with pockets on both the inside and the outside. This allows you to keep your luggage organized. Having pockets on the outside of your bag also helps to ensure that you can have access to things you need to take out at the security checkpoint like laptops and liquids.

How much you can expect to spend on Coolife luggage

Depending on the size and construction, you can expect to spend anywhere from $70-$250 on Coolife luggage.

Coolife luggage FAQ

How do you set the combination lock on your Coolife luggage?

A. To set or change your lock combination, you will need to dial the lock to 0-0-0. After this, pull and hold the unlock button on the side of the lock. Continue holding the unlock button as you enter the new combination. Once you’ve entered the new combination, release the unlock button and your luggage lock will be set.

Is Coolife luggage durable?

A. Constructed using tough oxford cloth or hard abrasion-resistance PC material, Coolife luggage is designed with durability in mind. While the long-term durability of your luggage ultimately depends upon the travel conditions, Coolife luggage is constructed to withstand quite a bit of wear and tear.

What’s the best Coolife luggage to buy?

Top Coolife luggage

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set

What you need to know: This hard-shell three-piece luggage set is perfect for frequent travelers who are looking for more durability.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a durable and lightweight plastic material, this luggage set is to last a while. With one full size suitcase, a medium suitcase and a carry-on included in this set, there is plenty of variety when it comes to what bag you chose to travel with. The multidirectional spinner wheel and sturdy aluminum telescoping handle ensures easy transport. With multiple interior pockets and a built-in TSA lock, this set offers optimal organization and security. This set is available in 15 different color options.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with scratches along the shell of these suitcases, it is recommended that consumers purchase luggage covers to avoid any cosmetic damage to the exterior shell of these suitcases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top durable Coolife luggage

Coolife Aluminum Frame Suitcase

What you need to know: Designed to be durable, this suitcase offers the best on-the-go security and protection.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a sturdy aluminum frame, durable PC shell and protective bumper corners ensures that this suitcase is built to last. The spacious interior features multiple mesh pockets and built-in carrying bags for on-the-go organization. With two multidirectional wheels and a built-in TSA lock, this suitcase offers the ideal security and ease of travel. This suitcase is available in 20-inch and 24-inch models.

What you should consider: Due to the aluminum frame, this suitcase is not expandable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soft-shell Coolife luggage

Coolife Softshell 3-Piece Luggage Set

What you need to know: This soft-shell 3-piece luggage set is perfect for travelers who prefer more on-the-go organization.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a durable oxford cloth material, this set is designed to protect your valuables and hold up to the challenges of travel. The multiple interior and exterior pockets offer optimal on-the-go organization. Thanks to the cloth construction, this luggage set is expandable so there is plenty of room for all your travel essentials. With a retractable handle, built-in TSA lock and silent spinner wheels, this set ensures hassle-free travel. The set includes a full suitcase, a medium suitcase and a carry-on for an affordable price. This set is available in three different color options.

What you should consider: Since this set is soft-shell, it may not offer the best protection for expensive electronics or personal valuables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

