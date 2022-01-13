Which Aquaman toys are best?

Aquaman is an underwater superhero who has his roots in Ancient Greek mythology. DC Comics created this unique character during the height of comic books in the 1940s. He wasn’t a huge hit at first due to his eccentric abilities that involved communicating with fish in the “Super Friends” TV show. However, DC Comics managed to turn things around and make the character more edgy and fierce. Today, Aquaman has been brought to an even higher status in the comic book world with the help of Jason Momoa’s portrayal in the DC Comics Extended Universe films.

Thanks to his resurgence, there are a number of new Aquaman toys on store shelves. The best one is the DC Comics Aquaman Action Figure which shows Momoa’s Aquaman in his newly revamped scale armor and long brown beard and hair.

What to know before you buy an Aquaman toy

Aquaman’s backstory

Unfortunately for fans of Aquaman, his origin story isn’t as airtight as other heroes. It’s been told and retold several times with very different information. The most common story however is that Aquaman was born in Atlantis by Queen Atlanna and Thomas Curry, a lighthouse keeper. Due to this unique combination, he was able to both walk on land and live underwater. He trained his abilities to swim underwater, communicate with sea creatures and swim with super speed. He would call himself Aquaboy until he grew older and changed it to Aquaman.

Atlantis

Atlantis plays a major role in the Aquaman story. This fictional city has its roots in Greek mythology, specifically coming from Plato’s famous story “Timaeus and Critias.” This city was said to have the most advanced culture and society in human history until it sank in the ocean in 9,600 B.C. Here’s where the Aquaman story picks up. Queen Atlanna, Aquaman’s mother, was the ruler of Atlantis before she fled the city to avoid being married to a man she didn’t love. This is when she met Thomas Curry, the lighthouse owner, and conceived Aquaman.

Justice League

Aquaman was one of the founding members of the Justice League. This is the DC Comics version of the Avengers, a collection of superheroes that team up to fight the worst evils of the universe. The Justice League consists of Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman. Martian Manhunter was the original founding member in Cyborg’s place but has since been replaced in the Justice League films.

What to look for in a quality Aquaman toy

Aquaman Lego sets

Lego and DC Comics have teamed up to create a series of playsets that include scenes from the latest superhero movies. Aquaman can be seen in a Battle of Atlantis fighting against the Parademon or in the Black Manta Strike set which finds him and Aquawoman taking down the evil Black Manta and his underwater manta ray ship. There are even sets that feature the old-school Aquaman character before Jason Momoa. Lego has also released a set of BrickHeadz figures which are like the block version of Funko Pop figures.

Trident accessory

Aquaman’s favorite weapon is his trident. Known as the Trident of Neptune, this powerful golden weapon also takes its cues from Ancient Greece as the original staff of the God of the Sea. The trident is magical and grows stronger when it’s surrounded by the ambient magic of Atlantis. With this tool, Aquaman can control the seas and manipulate water. The most high-quality Aquaman toys will include the Trident of Neptune as an accessory. McFarlane figures feature the trident as well as certain Lego toys.

Classic Aquaman suit

The classic Aquaman suit differs greatly from the current iteration of the suit portrayed on the big screen. In fact, Aquaman director James Wan wanted to change the look of the suit to make it look “cooler” to younger audiences. After all, styles have changed since the hero’s inception in 1941. However, if you’re a fan of the classic look, you can find certain Aquaman toys that still stay true to their origins. The classic Aquaman suit had brighter colors and looked more like Spandex than the armored, scaly suit that he wears today.

How much you can expect to spend on Aquaman toy

Aquaman toys cost between $20-$40.

Aquaman toy FAQ

How many Justice League action figures are there?

A. In most Justice League action figure sets you’ll find seven different characters including Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Superman and Green Lantern.

Are there Aquaman costumes?

A. Yes, you can find several different Aquaman costumes for Halloween or cosplay events. Most of them are centered around the Aquaman movies starring Jason Momoa, which feature a long brown wig and beard. There are even shirts that make the wearer appear as if they have Momoa’s shirtless body and tattoos.

What’s the best Aquaman toy to buy?

Top Aquaman toy

DC Comics Aquaman Action Figure

What you need to know: This is the best Aquaman action figure out there given its large size and detail.

What you’ll love: This figure comes straight from the newest rendition of Aquaman in the Justice League films. It shows Jason Momoa standing 11.5 inches tall and wearing his gold and green Aquaman suit. The entire suit is scaly and includes his heavy-duty green gloves and green boots. It also has 11 points of articulation for the arms and legs.

What you should consider: If you’re not a fan of the Aquaman movies, this isn’t the figure for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Aquaman toy for the money

Lego Super Heroes: Battle of Atlantis

What you need to know: This comprehensive Lego set lets you create your own Battle of Atlantis featuring Aquaman and his enemies.

What you’ll love: There are 197 pieces total including a large arch and pieces of a wall from the famous city of Atlantis. Aquaman himself is modeled after the latest films and features his long brown hair and beard. He also comes with a trident and a Power Blast accessory.

What you should consider: Lego recommends children under the age of 6 do not attempt to build this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DC Comics Classic Aquaman Action Figure

What you need to know: This figure takes a more classic approach to Aquaman by harkening back to his origins in DC Comics.

What you’ll love: It stands 12 inches tall and wears a bright yellow and green suit with scales drawn on the chest. The green gloves and boots are smooth, unlike the modern-day textured suit. The man behind the suit has light skin and yellow-blonde hair. This figure is part of the classic Justice League collection.

What you should consider: This figure is much taller than a standard toy action figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

