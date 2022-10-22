Why kids love Among Us

Has your child been saying the word “sus” in public and constantly talking about plots and betrayal? Among Us is a free-to-play game available on all platforms that casts players as crew aboard a failing spaceship where an alien is posing as one of the crewmates. The goal of the game is for the crew to either finish repairs without being killed or to correctly vote which member is the impostor.

Since the game went viral last year, kids from elementary school to high school have been seeking out Among Us merchandise. You can help your child rescue the ship from the aliens and impress their friends with this red Among Us plushie.

What to know before buying Among Us products for kids

Among Us is a social game where players have to talk with other people. To ensure your child gets the most out of playing, make sure they have the console or PC they need to connect and play games with their friends. A headset with a microphone is also useful so they can easily debate with the others to discover the traitor.

What you need to know about Among Us

In-game content

Among Us is a free-to-play game, but the developers make money through the availability of in-game purchases. These are all cosmetic in nature, allowing players to change their appearance and equip different pets to best express themselves. Allowing your kids occasional in-game purchases could diminish their temptation to buy in-game content under your nose.

Online community

Among Us is a game built around communication and deception. Sometimes tensions run high, and players throw around accusations left and right. You need to pay attention to your child when they play and listen to the things they’re saying and hearing. The more conscientious you are of your child’s in-game interactions, the better you’ll be able to monitor them and keep them from picking up toxic traits.

What’s the best Among Us products for kids to buy?

Most affordable

Among Us 100-Piece Sticker Set

What you need to know: This is a diverse 100-pack sticker collection.

What you’ll love: All of these stickers are different and feature fun references that your kids will love. The stickers are vinyl, so they’re durable and waterproof. They’re perfect for laptops and water bottles.

What you should consider: Set ground rules before giving them to young children. These stickers are good quality, so they hold their stickiness well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best value

Red Among Us Plushie

What you need to know: A super soft plushie, this red crew member has inspired memes all over the internet.

What you’ll love: This high-quality plushie is made of 100% cotton, on top of being a meme your kid can laugh about with their friends. It’s cute and huggable.

What you should consider: It arrives vacuum sealed but fluffs up once removed from the packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Most popular

Set of 12 Customizable Among Us Figurines

What you need to know: This set of 12 figurines perfect for kids that like to play pretend.

What you’ll love: This set is made of nontoxic and eco-friendly PVC material. Each of these figurines can split apart to mimic the animation that occurs when a player is killed. They also have interchangeable parts so that you can personalize them.

What you should consider: There are some small parts that could be easily misplaced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best for school

Among Us Lunchbox

What you need to know: This leakproof lunchbox is sure to start conversations in the cafeteria.

What you’ll love: Besides having an Among Us design that may help your child make friends with kids who have similar interests, this lunch bag has a freezable gel liner that keeps food cold up to three times longer than any other lunch box on the market.

What you should consider: Some customers noted it’s on the smaller side for a lunch bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Most comfortable

Among Us Outfit

What you need to know: This T-shirt and short set is perfect for the summer.

What you’ll love: The design of these clothes look just like stills from the game, which will delight your child. The set features crew from the game on the front with the tagline “there is one impostor among us.”

What you should consider: The shirt runs big, so it’s best to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffer

Among Us Temporary Tattoos

What you need to know: This set of 28 skin-safe tattoos perfect for stockings or goodie bags.

What you’ll love: This set includes two tattoos of each design, all crew members and images from the game. The tattoos are waterproof and last about a week.

What you should consider: Although these are temporary, they are difficult to scrub off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best for safety

Among Us Masks

What you need to know: A pack of five reusable masks will help keep your child safe and happy.

What you’ll love: There are five different Among Us designs included in this set, all printed on lightweight, breathable, durable masks. The masks are adjustable and machine washable.

What you should consider: It has two layers of fabric, so it may keep the face warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

