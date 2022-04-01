Which kids’ scooter is best?

If you are trying to get your child to spend a little more time outdoors, a scooter may be just the ticket. They offer a fun and healthy way for kids to use up some of their energy.

Kids’ scooters come in several types and with a range of features that can make them better suited for certain children or age groups. For example, the Micro Kickboard Mini Deluxe LED 3-Wheeled Scooter has a stable design that is perfect for toddlers, and the motion-activated light-up wheels are sure to capture their attention. If you have an older child, the Razor A Kick Scooter stands out as a top choice due to its smooth-gliding wheels and quality build that can stand up to plenty of use.

What to know before you buy a kids’ scooter

Two- vs. three-wheel kids’ scooters

Kids’ scooters are available in both two-wheel and three-wheel options. It is important to match the type of scooter with a child’s abilities. Two-wheel models are better for children at least 7 or 8 years old who have the balance and dexterity to ride them safely. These also require a minimum amount of speed for stability, and younger children may not have the stamina to maintain that. That said, if you have a 5- or 6-year-old child that is already proficient in riding a bicycle without training wheels or roller skating, they may have no trouble with a two-wheel model.

Three-wheel models are suitable for children as young as 2 years old because the scooter does most of the work of keeping them balanced. They also have a basic lean-to-steer mechanism that doesn’t require the rider to actually turn the handlebars. Most children will benefit from starting with a three-wheel model and then progressing to a two-wheel model as their skills improve.

Weight capacity

Every kids’ scooter has a maximum weight capacity that should never be exceeded. For the majority of models, this should be well above the weight of most children within the recommended rider age limit. That said, it is best to always double-check the weight capacity before purchase to ensure you don’t encounter any issues.

Scooter safety tips

User safety should be a top concern any time you are providing a child with a toy they can ride. In the case of kids’ scooters, there are several safety tips to be aware of. Children should be taught to always wear a helmet when riding, and ideally knee and elbow pads.

It is also recommended that kids only ride their scooters under close adult supervision until they have learned enough responsibility to know where, when and how to ride safely. On that note, they should never be allowed to ride a scooter anywhere near traffic, which includes close to the end of the driveway. It is best that they avoid riding on hills or any other steep areas where they could potentially lose control.

What to look for in a quality kids’ scooter

Responsive brakes

Most kids’ scooters have a foot-operated brake above the rear wheel. Other than putting a foot down directly onto the ground, this is the only method used to slow and stop scooters. This means the brake has to be both effective and, ideally, very responsive so children can stop quickly when needed.

Height-adjustable handlebar

Every parent knows that children tend to grow like weeds. The last thing you want is them growing out of their scooter just a couple of months after they get it. With that in mind, it is best to choose a model that features a height-adjustable handlebar. Many scooters even allow you to raise or lower the handlebar as needed without requiring any tools for the job.

Cushioned grips

Kids’ scooters should have cushioned grips for both comfort and safety. Both foam and rubber work, but each offers slightly different benefits. Foam is extremely soft. It also doesn’t get slippery if a child’s hands are sweaty. Rubber is more durable though, and will generally last longer.

Seat

Some models feature seats for a more relaxed ride. To get the best of both worlds, consider purchasing a scooter with a flip-up or removable seat. This way your child has the option of standing or sitting while they ride based on their mood.

Lights

Kids’ scooters with LEDs in the wheels that light up when they ride can add an extra element of fun to keep children entertained for longer. This has the added benefit of making them more visible to passersby and motorists, which can increase their safety.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ scooter

Most kids’ scooters cost between $25-$100.

Kids’ scooters FAQ

Do kids’ scooters fold up for transport?

A. Some kids’ scooters fold up for transport but some do not. This is more common in two-wheel models than three-wheel models. However, the latter do sometimes disassemble for more convenient transport. You can usually find information about whether or not a particular model folds up somewhere in the product description.

Are kids’ scooters hard to learn to ride?

A. Kids scooters do have a learning curve, but most children can take them easily enough with a bit of practice. If your child isn’t yet comfortable riding a bicycle or using roller skates, it is best to start with a three-wheel model and progress to a two-wheeled scooter as their skills improve.

What’s the best kids’ scooter to buy?

Top kids’ scooter

Micro Kickboard Mini Deluxe LED 3-Wheeled Scooter

What you need to know: This scooter is easy to ride and comes in a wide variety of colors to appeal to practically any child between 2-5 years old.

What you’ll love: It features LEDs in the wheels that light up when kids ride, and the handlebars are height adjustable to grow with your child.

What you should consider: It carries a high price tag that may put it out of reach for some parents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ scooter for the money

Razor A Kick Scooter

What you need to know: A top choice for older children, this two-wheeled scooter boasts top-quality construction and a smooth glide.

What you’ll love: It is foldable for transport and lightweight enough that most children can comfortably carry it. Plus, the urethane wheels hold up well to plenty of use.

What you should consider: Tall children may find the handlebars don’t get high enough for them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hurtle HURFS56

What you need to know: This versatile scooter can be used with or without the seat so children can vary their riding position.

What you’ll love: It is available in more than 10 bright, eye-catching colors and features LEDs in the wheels. Also, the deck offers good traction for rider safety.

What you should consider: It is notably heavier than many other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.