Which teepee tent for kids is best?

For most youngsters, a small hideaway takes playtime to the next level. From playhouses to tents, there are many options available to give your child a unique space of their own. If you are looking for an option that’s straightforward to set up, doesn’t have a huge footprint and folds for easy storage, a teepee tent is a great choice.

Just like the name implies, these playhouses feature a scaled-down design that resembles the structures used by the nomadic Indigenous tribes of the Great Plains. Teepee tents are available in styles that appeal to kids, such as the Tiny Land Kids’ Teepee Tent includes a window, floor mat and lights.

What to know before you buy a teepee tent for kids

Once you set up a teepee tent, chances are it will become a beloved retreat for the little ones in your life. Here are some considerations to think about before you shop for the perfect kid-approved teepee.

Kids’ teepee tent vs. other tents

While a child’s teepee falls into the kids’ tent category, its stick-supported structure and triangular shape stand out from other designs. Additional play tent options for kids include pop-up or air-supported models in various shapes, including square, rectangular and dome.

Sizes of teepee tents

While all teepee tents share the same design, models are available that vary slightly in size. When it comes to teepee dimensions, you’ll find models with floor space ranging from about 3.5-6 feet wide and 4-7 feet tall.

Although these spaces aren’t ideal for sizable groups, a larger model is great for a pair of friends or a solo child that would appreciate extra space.

Setting up a teepee tent

Kids will love the fun design, while parents will appreciate that setup if fairly straightforward. What’s more, most quality tents include step-by-step instructions to make assembly even easier. However, if you are curious about the setup process before buying, here are the steps you will likely encounter.

Open the packaging and make a note of the included parts.

Assemble the poles if necessary. This step applies to teepees with poles that are plastic or have plastic components.

Locate the openings of the teepee material, and slide it onto the poles.

Attach the included rope at the top of the poles and tighten it.

Put the teepee in an upright position.

Adjust the rope for stability.

Adjust the poles at the bottom.

If you choose a tent with a floor, the instructions will state if you must assemble the structure on top of the floor or add the floor at the end of the setup.

What to look for in a quality teepee tent for a child

Materials

Teepee tents are cotton, polyester or a cotton-polyester blend. As you might expect, the material of pricier options is thicker and more durable. They use poles that are strong plastic or solid wood.

Flooring

Floor and floorless teepee tents are available. A model with a floor provides the best protection for the flooring beneath it and is the ideal choice for outdoor use. Some floor tents have a simple mat or mattress, while others have flooring made of tile, wood or laminate that must be attached to the teepee during setup.

Some teepee flooring tends to slip when placed on some types of floor surfaces, so it may be necessary to place it on a slip-resistant surface like a throw rug.

Floorless teepee tents are typically less complicated than floored models, as they require a bit less effort during assembly. They are versatile, too, as you can use rugs, mats or blankets as a flooring base.

Other features

Some teepee tents for kids are relatively straightforward, but others have additional features that appeal to their young dwellers. Look for these extras as you shop:

Flaps that you can secure with closures

Windows that let light into the teepee’s interior

Lights to brighten up the teepee

Pockets for stashing toys

Decorative items a kid can use to customize the exterior

How much you can expect to spend on a child’s teepee tent

Teepee tents for kids range in price from as low as $35 to as much as $200. However, between $59-$89, you’ll find quality teepees that aren’t flimsy or too expensive.

Teepee tent for kids FAQ

What ages are teepee tents suitable for?

A. Teepee tents are actually quite versatile. While they are great for toddlers, their appealing design and measurements make them suitable for kids up to about age 10. However, they are not suitable for kids under 2 years of age.

Are kids’ teepee tents durable?

A. Although teepee tents have a simple design, quality models are made of strong material and have sturdy poles. Although rough play isn’t recommended, a well-made teepee tent is quite stable when set up properly.

Can a teepee tent be placed outdoors?

A. Most teepee tents are made of materials that aren’t waterproof, so they aren’t designed for outdoor use for extended periods or in inclement weather. However, that doesn’t mean that a child can’t enjoy a teepee tent outside on mild, sunny days.

If you want a tent for occasional outdoor use, opt for one that’s polyester or a cotton-polyester blend and comes with a mat or other flooring.

What’s the best teepee tent for kids to buy?

Top teepee tent for kids

Tiny Land Kids’ Teepee Tent

What you need to know: This popular option is well-made, roomy and includes some nice extras.

What you’ll love: This spacious tent boasts strong organic cotton material made to last. It includes a removable floor cushion, window and string lights

What you should consider: Assembling this teepee can be somewhat challenging and time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top child’s teepee tent for the money

Little Dove Teepee Tent for Kids

What you need to know: In addition to being affordable and compact, this small teepee has a cozy design that toddlers love.

What you’ll love: This is a compact tent for a reasonable price. It’s ideal for small children and doesn’t take up a lot of space.

What you should consider: The base may slip on some flooring surfaces, but adding a rug with a rubber bottom may help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Babymoov Teepee Tent with Play Mat

What you need to know: A cute teepee tent that sets up in minutes, it is fun for kids and a breeze to keep clean.

What you’ll love: Roomy and simple to set up, this teepee is great for indoor or outdoor use.

What you should consider: This tent includes a removable mattress, but it is not very thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.