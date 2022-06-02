Which “South Park” Funko POP! is best?

Funko dolls have become one of the hottest toys in the world, and just about every major movie/TV franchise has a line of it own Funko POP!, including “South Park.” The “South Park” Funko figurines roll out in waves, and new characters are still scheduled to be released in the future.

Loyal fans of the show will all have their own preferences over which Funko they like best, especially since a lot of the figurines are episode-specific, but the Police Officer Cartman Funko POP! is one of the best Funko figurines dedicated to the show. It is both adorable and hilarious, and longtime fans will appreciate this nod to one of Cartman’s most endearing personas.

What to know before you buy a “South Park” Funko POP!

Some Funko POP! figurines are exclusive

Certain Funko Pop! figurines are rare. Luckily, there is an easy way to tell if one of their figurines is exclusive, rare or limited edition. Look at the right lower corner of the box. If it has a “chase” sticker on it, that means it is rare and likely has a smaller print run compared to the regular Funko figurines. There are also some websites that list which figurines are rare or limited edition and keep track of the entire Funko POP! catalog.

Most Funko POP! figurines are not bobbleheads

A lot of people assume that Funko POP! figurines’ heads bobble since they bear a resemblance to bobbleheads. Most Funko figurines do not have heads that bobble. That said, most of the Star Wars and Marvel Funko figurines do have bobbleheads for licensing purposes. However, none of the “South Park” figurines released as of yet have shaking heads.

Funko makes similar products

Funko has other “South Park” products as well as its standard figurines. There are keychains made in the same Chibi style as the regular figurines, and there is even a town set that features South Park Elementary with PC principal. Funko is constantly creating new product lines, so it’s worth keeping up with if you are a collector.

What to look for in a quality “South Park” Funko POP!

Resemblance to the character

The Funko POP! line of figurines turns popular characters into adorable chibi versions of themselves. This usually means the characters have giant heads with large round eyes and may include or exclude other facial features (for example, Butters has no mouth). Some people love this while others don’t. Like any series, certain “South Park” characters and models fit the Chibi style better than others do.

Collectability

Certain figurines are more collectible than others. Casual fans will probably just pursue their favorite characters, but avid collectors might seek a complete set. Getting certain Funko figurines can be challenging since some are rare or exclusive to certain stores. For example, Goth Stan was initially exclusive to Hot Topic and some figurines have a very limited release before being discontinued. Discontinued Funko POP! figures can become expensive very quickly.

Fan favorites

Funko has something for every “South Park” fan out there. All of the main characters have their own Funko figurines, but there are many episode-specific figurines as well as figures dedicated to recurring side characters. Characters like AWESOM-O, Towelie, Professor Chaos and many more have their own Funko figurines.

“South Park” Funko POP! FAQ

Does every character in “South Park” have a Funko POP!?

A. “South Park” has been running for more than 20 seasons, and there are tons of characters in the show. All of the main characters have a Funko figurine, but it would be virtually impossible to create a Funko POP! for every citizen of South Park past and present.

Can Funko POP! dolls do anything?

A. Funko POP! figures are not interactive. Some have bobbleheads — most do not — but they are more of a collectors’ item to put on a shelf than anything else. They are made for fans who want to bring their favorite series to life in their homes or workspace.

What’s the best “South Park” Funko POP! to buy?

Top “South Park” Funko POP!

Funko POP! “South Park” Cartman Collectible Figure

What you need to know: This Funko is a faithful recreation of Cartman’s stint as a South Park police officer.

What you’ll love: This is a Funko figurine of one of “South Park’s” most iconic characters, Cartman. He is wearing a police uniform with his name on it, and he comes with a nightstick in hand, just like in the episode “Chickenlover.”

What you should consider: Some people might prefer to get Cartman without the police attire since this figure is episode specific.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “South Park” Funko POP! for the money

Funko POP! “South Park” Shadow Hachi Stan

What you need to know: This is a Funko figurine paying tribute to Stan’s anime counterpart, Shadow Hachi Stan.

What you’ll love: The anime version of Stan fits the Funko style very well. Stan wears his signature colors, but he has a blue belt and comes with nunchucks in hand just like in the classic episode “Good Times With Weapons.”

What you should consider: Some people might prefer the traditional Stan figurine that is not episode specific.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! “South Park” Mr. Hankey

What you need to know: This is a Funko figurine of one of “South Park”’s most beloved side characters, Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo.

What you’ll love: This is the Funko figurine for one of the most popular side characters in “South Park” history, Mr. Hankey. He comes with his signature Christmas cheer, white gloves and a Santa hat.

What you should consider: Only dedicated “South Park” fans who have seen quite a bit of the show are likely to recognize Mr. Hankey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

