Which Pete the Cat book is best?

Pete the Cat is one of the most beloved children’s book characters. In 2008, artist James Dean and author Eric Litwin self-published the first book. As of 2021, the Pete the Cat series features 80 titles and has sold over 75 million books worldwide. James Dean and his wife, Kimberly, have now taken over the writing of the stories about this groovy blue cat. Pete keeps his cool in even the most difficult of situations, teaching kids about perseverance and determination. Children of all ages enjoy reading about his adventures. If you’re looking for a Pete the Cat book with a stuffed animal to cuddle, the Pete the Cat Plush Doll and 5-Book Bundle is a cool and groovy choice.

What to know before you buy a Pete the Cat book

Board books

Board books are perfect for toddlers and young children because their pages are made of sturdy paperboard instead of traditional paper. They can withstand a lot of wear and tear. They also tend to have simpler stories that are easy for young children to understand. Pete the Cat board books have stories about Pete that will delight young children. There is also a series of board books in which Pete the Cat sings popular children’s songs to which kids can sing along to as they read.

Touch-and-feel board books

Touch-and-feel board books give young readers a sensory experience as they touch different textured pictures inside the books.

Picture books

Printed in hardcover or paperback, the classic Pete the Cat books contain bright, colorful illustrations and awesome stories. Gobble up pizza at a pizza party, journey into space, experiment at the science fair, perform in the school talent show or rock out with crayons with Pete the Cat in various picture books. These are just a few of the adventures you will find when you open a Pete the Cat book.

Lift-the-flap books

Interactive books in which kids open flaps to show pictures and words keep them engaged. Books such as “Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving” keep children’s attention while they lift flaps to reveal hidden surprises.

Sing-along books

Pete the Cat is known for his songs, and this series brings childhood favorites to life. You can find bundles of six books, each featuring one song such as, “Wheels on the Bus,” “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” “Five Little Ducks,” “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “The Petes Go Marching.”

I Can Read! books

I Can Read! Books starring Pete the Cat are perfect for beginning readers. These books come in different reading levels and engage children who are just starting to read.

Activity books

There are many different kinds of Pete the Cat activity books that inspire creativity, such as sticker books and doodle and draw books. Some are more educational with math and Language Arts activities.

Hot Dots Jr. activity book and talking pen sets

These books range from preschool to kindergarten stories. They come with a book and talking pen that acts as a guide for children as they practice over 200 activities including reading, math, science, social studies and more. The Pete the Cat figure on the book cover helps out—his eyes glow green for right answers and red for wrong ones.

Pete the Kitty books

The Pete the Kitty series introduces children to Pete the Cat’s life before he was Pete the Cat. Since they explore experiences and issues that little kids face, such as the first day of preschool and going to the doctor, these books are ideal for young readers.

What to look for in a quality Pete the Cat book

Story collections

There are a bunch of Pete the Cat story collection books. From a collection of nine I Can Read! books in one bound edition to an anthology of 5-minute bedtime stories, large collections of Pete the Cat tales in one book make it easy to keep all your favorite stories in one convenient place.

Boxed sets

You can find groovy boxed sets of Pete the Cat books that come in boxes or sleeves to keep books clean and protected. There are boxed sets of mini-books too. Purchasing boxed sets is sometimes less expensive than buying each book separately.

Books with extras

Many Pete the Cat books come with a collection of 30 stickers in the back for a bit of extra fun. Some have posters to hang on the wall.

Books with stuffed animals

Stuffed versions of Pete the Cat and Pete the Kitty are the best companions for snuggling up with a great Pete the Cat book. You can find books that come with the classic stuffed versions or cats dressed in various costumes to match the books. There is even a Super Pete Hero set that comes with a stuffed Super Pete, a cape and a felt mask so your little one can dress just like him.

Holiday-themed books

You can celebrate several holidays with Pete the Cat and Pete the Kitty. There are books for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pete the Cat book

A single paperback Pete the Cat book costs a little less than $5, while hardcover books cost around $10–$15. Storybook collections and boxed sets cost more, as do books that come with stuffed animals.

Pete the Cat book FAQ

Is there a Pete the Cat website?

A. Yes. At www.petethecat.com, kids and adults can find books, merchandise, songs, videos, activities and more.

Who are some other characters in the Pete the Cat series?

A. Pete has many friends including Gus the platypus, Grumpy Toad, Alligator, Squirrel, Turtle, Callie the cat, Owl, Octopus and Marty the monkey. Each has distinct personality traits. Pete also has a family with a mom and dad, a brother, Bob, and a goldfish named Goldie. At school, Pete interacts with Principal Nancy, Mr. Ted the bus driver and Mrs. Gold the crossing guard.

What’s the best Pete the Cat book to buy?

Top Pete the Cat book

Pete the Cat Plush Doll and 5-Book Bundle

What you need to know: This bundle for ages 2 and up features a soft 14.5-inch plush Pete the Cat doll with his classic blue and red shoes, along with five I Can Read! Pete the Cat books.

What you’ll love: This box contains five books including, “Play Ball!,” “Pete’s Big Lunch,” “Pete at the Beach,”A Pet for Pete” and “Too Cool for School.” The box makes it convenient to take the books on the go.

What you should consider: Pulling the books in and out of the box might damage the covers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pete the Cat book for the money

Pete the Cat’s Groovy Box of Books: 6 Book Set

What you need to know: This box of six books includes a Pete the Cat poster to hang on the wall.

What you’ll love: This set includes the titles, “Go, Pete, Go!,” “Groovy Guide to Love,” “Groovy Guide to Life,” “Got Class,” “The New Guy” and “His Magic Sunglasses.”

What you should consider: These books are better suited for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes Book

What you need to know: Go back to where it all started with the first book in the Pete the Cat series.

What you’ll love: This is the original story of Pete the Cat and his white shoes that change colors as he travels down the street and walks into various adventures. Download the free song for some groovy fun. This book is available in hardcover, paperback and Kindle editions.

What you should consider: Pete looks a bit different from how he appears in the more recent books.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

