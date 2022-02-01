Which Snap Ships are best?

Snap Ships is a unique toy that blends science-fiction elements with battle toys. You can build them, transform them and create your own space battles using augmented reality. Each ship is designed with cube-like building blocks. Think of them as a futuristic Lego product. Snap Ships have impressive lore behind them, including good characters and evil characters. Their ships are complicated enough to be a challenge to build while also being easily accessible by young children.

The best Snap Ships toy is the Snap Ships Forge Maul, a three-in-one build from the Forge sector. There’s also a Klick action figure in the set that you can put inside the ship.

What to know before you buy Snap Ships

Snap Ships lore

Snap Ships centers around the story of good vs. evil. This space saga follows Forge humans and Komplex aliens as they battle for the good of humankind. The story takes place in 2499 as the evil Komplex kick off a war against Forge. Their aim is to destroy all of humankind and take control over our corner of the galaxy. The story launched in the summer of 2020 and has garnered millions of views on YouTube. Their website also dives into stories, explanations of the various ships and a look into each character’s background.

‘Dawn of Battle’ series

“Dawn of Battle” is a Snap Ships YouTube series that plays out like a sci-fi TV show. In the first episode, we see a pilot from Forge attacked by a group of Komplex fighter ships. The series continues for seven episodes as the battle swells into something bigger than Snap Ships. You’ll meet different characters throughout the episodes and watch epic battles play out in space. “Dawn of Battle” is a great way to know the ships you’ll be assembling in the Snap Ships toy collection.

Hangar Checklist

The Snap Ships Hangar Checklist is a rundown of all the ships that complete the collection. All in all, there are 10 ships that you can purchase and assemble. Next to each image on the checklist, you’ll see descriptions that go into detail about the ship’s characteristics and abilities. For example, the Lance Scout from Forge is “fast and agile” and can “fly deep into enemy space and can scout locations and ship formations in preparation for battle.” So, if you’re trying to build out your display case of Snap Ships, be sure to access the Hangar Checklist from the brand’s website.

What to look for in quality Snap Ships

Build to Battle app compatibility

To go along with the Hangar Checklist and YouTube series, Snap Ships also have a smartphone app. In the free-to-download app, you can further explore this fantastical world in space and beyond. Look through digital renderings of your favorite Snap Ships you’ve collected and admire their beauty as they come alive on your screen. You can also look through the detailed instruction manuals for each ship. Prepare your ships for battle and even test fire their missiles, lasers and flight systems. The app is updated frequently, so you can explore new ships as they’re added.

Uju tech included

Uju tech is a mysterious yet powerful tech that the writers created behind Snap Ships. Uju Kon is a long-lost civilization responsible for making this technology. According to the lore, this civilization has long been extinct. However, they left something very important behind. Uju tech are materials you can attach to Snap Ships that give them special abilities. This includes stronger weapons and the ability to fly higher and further. Some high-quality Snap Ships come with an included piece of Uju tech that you can attach to your ships.

Multiple builds

You can repurpose some of the best ships in the Snap Ships collection. This means that the building cubes can be taken apart and reassembled into a completely different ship. For example, the Wasp ship from the Komplex aliens can be transformed into two more ships. Build #1 is the Heavy Fighter, Build #2 is the Fighter Bomber and Build #3 is the Deep Recon ship. Each ship has a completely different structure and look, using the exact same pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on Snap Ships

Snap Ships cost $19-$40.

Snap Ships FAQ

Are Snap Ships difficult to assemble?

A. Snap Ships recommends that the minimum age of their users be at least 8-years-old because they are slightly more challenging to assemble than other toys and require more complicated instructions.

Do Snap Ships actually shoot their weapons?

A. Yes, their weapons do actually fire small projectiles. They use spring mechanisms in the ship’s guns to shoot small plastic missiles. They fire quietly and at a slow enough speed to not pose a safety risk.

What are the best Snap Ships to buy?

Top Snap Ships

Snap Ships Forge Maul

What you need to know: This assault mech comes from The Forge faction and includes a multi-faceted land vehicle.

What you’ll love: The Maul includes a rocket pod and autocannon that actually fire small plastic missiles in its original mech form. In Snap Ships lore, the mech is used as a frontal vehicle to be the first behind enemy lines. You can also combine this ship with other Snap Ships to create the ultimate battle experience.

What you should consider: Snap Ships recommends this ship for children 8-years-old and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Snap Ships for money

Snap Ships Forge Claymore

What you need to know: The Forge Claymore is a carrier ship that includes two mechs and two figures.

What you’ll love: Fight on behalf of the good guys with this Claymore combat transport ship. The ship itself is quite large, spanning 10 inches by 12 inches. If you want another building challenge, the ship can be transformed into two standing mechs. The ship consists of a multi-purpose bay, powerful mega engine and articulation arm.

What you should consider: This set is more complex and includes more pieces than standard Snap Ships.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Snap Ships Komplex Spitter

What you need to know:

What you’ll love: To create a battle, you’ll need some enemies. The Spitter is a fighter ship from the evil Komplex army. The ship is black with red highlights and includes a stand to display it on a shelf. It comes with a secret Uju tech piece and real-firing missiles under the wing. There are Piercing Fins on the front to give it a fierce look and attachable rail guns in the middle.

What you should consider: You should only purchase this ship if you’re OK with representing the evil Komplex faction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.