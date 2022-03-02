Which LEGO Batman set is best?

Over 80 years old, Batman is still one of the most popular and inspiring superheroes ever created. Fans young and old who enjoy his stories in the comics, on TV or in films can embrace the caped crusader with any number of toys, including exciting LEGO sets.

Just as there are many different iterations of Batman that cater to different audiences, there are a variety of LEGO Batman sets that target various age ranges. Some options serve young aspiring builders, while some builds, like the best pick in the 1989 Batmobile, are reserved for dedicated adults. There are countless LEGO Batman sets available, so it’s important to find the right one for your building desires.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Batman set

Content

Batman, along with his friends and foes, populate a myriad LEGO sets. As part of the LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes series, Batman is notably featured in many sets that also include beloved characters like the Joker, Harley Quinn, Scarecrow and Robin. As Batman is part of the Justice League, a DC Comics superhero group, icons like Superman and Wonder Woman may also appear in Batman sets as well.

LEGO Batman sets are inspired by a variety of films and stories, though many current options are made based on “The LEGO Batman Movie,” released in 2017.

Piece count

Piece count corresponds fairly directly with the recommended age range. Most LEGO Batman sets feature between 200 and 500 pieces, which are suitable for ages 6 and up. Some smaller sets cater to those ages 4 and up; these sets were formerly known as the Duplo series, but now can be identified by the “4+” in the corner of the box.

Some options top 500 pieces, and a few more exceed 1,000, and as piece count increases, so does the skill involved. So, those with the most pieces are best suited for teens and adults to tackle.

Types

In addition to the standard builds, LEGO offers some specialty sets and toys. These include Mighty Micros, which feature a pair of characters and corresponding vehicles for kids who want to play more than they want to build. Batman and Joker are also available in Power-Up form; these are 7-inch tall builds, made up of around 50 pieces that resemble action figures.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Batman set

Minifigs

The LEGO toys are known as minifigures, or minifigs, and they are quite sought after in LEGO sets. These articulated figurines are made up of a leg piece, torso piece, head piece and often a hat or hair piece. Most sets include at least two minifigs, though several options will include four or more.

The minifigs in Batman sets will take inspiration from a variety of sources: some are modelled after specific films, while others are based off of comic book versions of the heroes. The Riddler, Catwoman, Alfred and Commissioner Gordon are among the many secondary characters available.

Display

While some smaller sets geared toward younger people are designed for interactivity, there are plenty of builds for adults that are simply meant to be created and put on display. These include portraits that, upon completion, can be hung on a wall or adorned on a desk. LEGO also produces busts, including one of Batman, that are also meant for display as well.

How much you can expect to spend on LEGO Batman set

The majority of LEGO Batman sets cost between $25-$75 depending on the piece count. There are a handful of smaller, cheaper builds as well as several elaborate, expensive options.

LEGO Batman set FAQ

Why are some LEGO Batman sets hard to find?

A. LEGO has been making Batman sets for 15 years, but not all of them are currently available to purchase directly from LEGO. That’s because the popular Danish toy maker regularly retires sets to make room for new builds. When a set is retired, it’s no longer made, and LEGO sells off their remaining stock. However, secondary retailers may still have some available; you may also have the chance to buy some from resellers, though the price may be high.

Can I buy minifigs directly without buying a set?

A. As minifigs are quite popular, LEGO has sold them directly in the past without having to acquire a build with them included. This is ideal for those who want to collect minifigs or anyone who has a variety of sets that they can incorporate minifigs in. These typically include 20 minifigs. Packages featuring Batman include the DC Super Heroes minifig collection, as well as another option inspired by the LEGO Batman movie.

What’s the best LEGO Batman set to buy?

Top LEGO Batman set

1989 Batmobile

What you need to know: This detailed, elaborate build features the iconic Batmobile from Tim Burton’s 1989 film, ideal for adult fans and collectors.

What you’ll love: With over 3,300 pieces, this set is time-consuming and challenging, best for dedicated older builders. Though ideal for display with a rotating stand, it includes movable parts, such as the cockpit. The set features three minifigs of Batman, Joker and Vicki Vale.

What you should consider: Expensive; requires patience and precision.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Batman set for the money

Joker’s Trike Chase

What you need to know: This kids set is colorful and interactive, with a variety of popular characters that young fans will enjoy.

What you’ll love: Geared for ages 4 and up, this set features four iconic minifigs in Batman, Robin, Joker and Harley Quinn. The interactive Joker Trike and Batmobile allow for fun playtime. Despite the 440-piece count, the build is fairly simple.

What you should consider: Best for younger builders; the simple set may not be a challenge for teens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

1989 Batwing

What you need to know: A companion to the other 1989 vehicle set, this build features the unforgettable Batwing that is meant to be put on display.

What you’ll love: At 22-inches wide and 20-inches long, this impressive Batwing build comes complete with stand and plaque. Three minifigures include Batman, Penguin and Commissioner Gordon. At 2,300 pieces, it’s challenging and satisfying.

What you should consider: Fairly pricey, especially with limited interactivity options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

