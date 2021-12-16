Which kneepads for kid skaters are best?

Skateboarding is an outstanding activity for kids for several reasons. It’s something they can do by themselves or with a group of friends. It improves their balance and posture. It increases muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance. It’s also a great way to learn new things every day. Unfortunately, it’s also a great way to get hurt if you don’t have the right kneepads.

The best kneepads for kid skaters can spare endless injuries and increase the hours of fun. Be sure to consider the KUYOU Kids Protective Gear if you want to protect your child with the best.

What to know before you buy kneepads for kid skaters

Skating goals

While your child may or may not be ready for the best skateboard of their life, getting them interested in skating means making sure they’re safe when they start. You don’t want to limit their freedom of movement or invite injury with the wrong pads for their goals. Ask your child what their goals are with skating — do they want to learn fancy tricks or are they hoping to cover extended distances on a longboard? Either way, you want a reliable amount of padding. However, if your kid is hoping to master an airwalk their first day out in the park, you want to ensure they’re extra padded up.

Growth of your child

It’s no secret that kids grow quickly. Consider this when purchasing a pair of kneepads for their skating adventures. While they may fit a certain size this year, they likely won’t be the same size next year so be thoughtful if investing in pricey options. It can be helpful to choose something adjustable so the fit can convert to their growing body.

Additional accessories

It’s difficult to find kneepads for kid skaters on their own unless you find them used. In most cases, kneepads come in packs that also include elbow pads and wrist pads — sometimes even a helmet. If your child is a beginner skater, then they will benefit from having pads for their wrists and elbows too. Additionally, a helmet is essential for beginners. If your kid already knows their way around a skateboard and only wants something to protect their knees, they may never use the extra pads. Consider this as you shop.

What to look for in quality kneepads for kid skaters

Secure fit

Fit is key for kneepads. The pads need to stay in place. Otherwise, they’ll be useless if your child takes a fall since they may slide down. Alternatively, you don’t want the pads to be so tight that they pinch your child’s legs or limit blood circulation. If the pads are adjustable with Velcro straps, your child can adjust them to fit as needed.

Durable padding

The best kneepads for kid skaters have cushy padding as well as a hard outer surface. The soft, interior padding helps lessen the impact of a fall while the hard outer shell protects against intense scrapes. The outer shell of the pad needs to be durable enough to withstand hard falls on pavement without cracking.

Fun colors

Kids love colorful things. While there’s no guarantee you can find your child’s favorite color, you can find plenty of fun kneepad colors that they will love sporting at the skate park. If possible, consider letting your kid see their color options and choosing the style they prefer best.

Adjustability

As mentioned before, your child is growing constantly. Pads with adjustable features or straps help increase their usefulness. Adjustability makes them more flexible in how they’re currently worn and how they can be used in the future.

How much you can expect to spend on kneepads for kid skaters

Kneepads are challenging to find on their own. In a set of other protective gear, they are usually $10-$30.

Kneepads for kid skaters FAQ

How tight should your kid’s kneepads be?

A. Your child’s kneepads should be snug but not painful. Tighten them enough that they don’t shift up, down or around their knee but not so much that they pinch. Your child should still feel free to move around while skating.

How do you know if your kid’s kneepads fit?

A. Well-fitting kneepads mimic the shape of your child’s legs. They’ll be snug but not unpleasant. Your child should remain comfortable in the kneepads for a whole hour.

What are the best kneepads for kid skaters to buy?

Top kneepads for kid skaters

KUYOU Kids Protective Gear

What you need to know: This full set of protective gear will keep your child safe while having a blast out on the skate park for hours at a time.

What you’ll love: This impact-resistant protective gear keeps all the joints safe and the head protected. The adjustable helmet will keep your child’s head secure against slips and falls. Effective closures and straps make them perfect for growing youth.

What you should consider: This set of protective gear is not sized for toddlers, and some users complained that the straps weren’t as secure as desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kneepads for kid skaters for the money

CKE Kneepads and Elbow Pads Toddler Protective Gear Set

What you need to know: If you’re hoping to keep your kid safe with knee, elbow and wrist pads, this affordable set will do the trick.

What you’ll love: Great for children ages 3-8, this set of adjustable protective gear will reduce scrapes and bruises. Strong, durable PE shells paired with ergonomic designs provide comfort and safety. Elastic straps give you strong, adjustable stretching.

What you should consider: Some users complained about quality with these protective pads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TJX Sports Kids/Youth/Adult Kneepads Set

What you need to know: Multiple size options make these kneepads suitable for a wide variety of ages and sizes.

What you’ll love: The various sizes of these protective pads suit toddlers, children, teens and adults. Featuring high-quality, curved PP shells with high-density thickness and shock absorption, you can expect falls to be less intense. Velcro closures with elastic bands allow you to find the most comfortable fit.

What you should consider: Some users found the sizing chart for these pads confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

