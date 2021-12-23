Which Nike soccer balls are best?

When it comes to sporting products, it’s difficult to top the range and quality that Nike has on offer. Their soccer balls are no different. Nike soccer balls are available in every possible size and color with an untold number of variations and range in price from dirt cheap to display-only.

One of the better Nike soccer balls is the Nike Premier League Strike Ball. This Nike soccer ball is built to up your game and the Premier League logo on the side serves as proper motivation to succeed.

What to know before you buy a Nike soccer ball

Nike soccer ball size

Most Nike soccer balls are available in five sizes with 1 being the smallest and 5 being the largest, though some exceptions are available as well.

Size 1: Size 1 soccer balls are usually used to hone specific skills though they are also used by children under the age of 4. They are typically 18-20 inches in circumference.

Size 2: A bigger ball than size 1 but still meant for skill development or children under the age of 4. They are typically 21-22 inches in circumference.

Size 3: Size 3 balls are still too small for regulation play, usually used by children 8 and younger. They are typically 23-24 inches in circumference.

Size 4: Size 4 balls are also known as youth balls due to their intended use for children 8-12. They are typically 25-26 inches in circumference.

Size 5: A regulation size soccer ball. They are typically 27-28 inches in circumference.

What to look for in a quality Nike soccer ball

Nike soccer ball construction

A soccer ball is made of two parts, the cover (exterior) and the bladder (interior).

Cover: Soccer balls typically use one of three materials for their covers. Polyurethane (PU) is common due to its softness and high degree of control. Polyvinyl carbonate (PVC) is an alternative that’s more durable but gives less control. Occasionally a mix of the two is used. Synthetic leather is the last option with a high quality feel and control.

Bladder: Soccer ball bladders are generally made of latex or butyl rubber. Latex is higher in ball feel but equally increases the reinflation rate. Butyl rubber holds air for much longer but makes the ball feel harder as a result.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike soccer ball

Nike soccer balls cost a little more on average than most soccer balls owing to their generally superior quality. A Nike soccer ball usually starts around $20 and can be as costly as $100, though most usually cost between $25-$50.

Nike soccer ball FAQ

Does the color of a Nike soccer ball matter?

A. Yes and no. For nearly every non-professional soccer player the color, logo, design or pattern, etc. have no effect on their performance or the overall game. Some players — and especially professional players — can use some patterns and colors to read the rotation of a soccer ball in flight. In effect, this gives the skillful player information on where the ball is going to go that they otherwise wouldn’t have had.

How often does a Nike soccer ball need to be reinflated?

A. Many Nike soccer balls use bladders that have natural, tiny pores, which allow air to escape from the ball over time with heavier use leading to a quicker loss of air. Some Nike soccer balls need to be reinflated as much as once a day if they’re used hard. If you need to reinflate any Nike soccer ball in the middle of a practice or game then you likely have a puncture somewhere.

Wha are the best Nike soccer balls to buy?

Top Nike soccer ball

Nike Premier League Strike Ball CQ7150-103

What you need to know: This Nike soccer ball uses a special paint job to help the player visualize where their foot will hit the ball.

What you’ll love: This Nike soccer ball uses leveraged, molded grooves, which can assist in keeping the ball stable through the air. A rubber bladder offers better shape maintenance and air pressure. The Premier League logo emblazoned on the ball is a powerful motivator for players of all ages.

What you should consider: Several users reported receiving a version of this Nike soccer ball that continually leaked through the inflation valve but were able to return these units for a ball that held air better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike soccer ball for the money

Nike Pitch Team Soccer Ball

What you need to know: This low-cost Nike soccer ball is no less an excellent option for its price.

What you’ll love: This Nike soccer ball is available in three sizes (3-5) and in three colors: classic white/black, electric green/black and orange/black. The construction is durable enough to last for years. This Nike soccer ball is easy to inflate and holds its air pressure well throughout use.

What you should consider: This Nike soccer ball doesn’t come fully inflated, only partially inflated. You’ll need to have your own air pump or buy one in addition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Pitch Training Soccer Ball – Pink Blast Black

What you need to know: This bright Nike soccer ball is a great choice for young kids and older youth players alike.

What you’ll love: The smaller size options, sizes 3 and 4 (size 4 is listed as size 000 on Amazon), are excellent for players younger than 12 and the ultra-sized 7.5 is great for casual family fun in the backyard.

What you should consider: This Nike soccer ball isn’t available in standard regulation size and it comes only partially inflated. Some players may not like the pink and black coloration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

